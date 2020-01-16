SHSB Admit Card 2020 for GNM/B.Sc Nursing and CCH for Ayush Released @statehealthsocietybihar.org, Download Here

SHSB Admit Card 2020 for GNM/B.Sc Nursing and CCH for Ayush: State Health Society, Bihar has released the admit card of Computer Based Test (CBT) for AYUSH (Ayurveda/ Homeopathi Unani) and GNM/B.Sc Nursing Candidates for Six Months "Certificate in Community Health under National Health Mission for the post of Community Health Officer. Candidates can download SHSB Admit Card 2020 through SHSB Official website www.statehealthsocietybihar.org.

SHSB GNM/B.Sc Nursing Admit Card 2020 and SHSB Ayush Admit Card Download Links are given below. Candidates can get their State Health Society Bihar Admit Card through the link.

SHSB GNM/B.Sc Nursing Admit Card Download

SHSB Ayush Admit Card Download

SHSB Exam is scheduled to be held on 23 January 2020 (Thursday) at various exam centres of Patna. The questions will be of Multiple Choice type. Questions will be of Multiple Choice type. Minimum qualifying marks in CBT will be overall 30%.

SHSB final selection will be based on the marks obtained in Computer Based Test (CBT).

How to Download SHSB Admit Card 2020?

Go to official website of State Health Society Bihar statehealthsocietybihar.org

Click on the link “Notice for Admit Card (Advt. No. 09/2019 - GNM/B.Sc Nursing & 10/2019 - CCH for AYUSH)”, given on the homepage

A new window will open where you need to click on Admit card - GNM/B.Sc Nursing OR Admit card - CCH for AYUSH Click Here

Enter your details and login

Download State Health Society Bihar Admit Card

SHSB has invited the application for Certificate in Community Health under National Health Mission from GNM/B.Sc Nursing candidates and 300 AYUSH (Ayurveda/ Homeopathi Unani) candidates. Candidates who successfully complete this course will be posted at Health & Wellness Centres (H&WC's) as Community Health Officer (CHOs).