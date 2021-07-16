Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

SHSB Bihar CHO Recruitment 2021: 2100 Vacancies for Community Health Officer Posts, Apply Online @statehealthsocietybihar.org

State Health Society Bihar (SHSB) is hiring 6100 Community Health Officer. Check vacancy break-up, educational qualification, age limit, salary, application process, selection criteria in this article.

Created On: Jul 16, 2021 17:00 IST
SHSB Bihar CHO Recruitment 2021
SHSB Bihar CHO Recruitment 2021

SHSB Bihar CHO Recruitment 2021: State Health Society Bihar (SHSB) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Community Health Officer through 6 months community Health Course. Eligible candidates can apply for SHSB Recruitment from 16 July 2021 to 29 July 2021 on SHSB Official website i.e. statehealthsocietybihar.org.

A total of 2100 vacancies are available against advertisement number 06/2021. SHSB CHO Programme shall be conducted by IGNOU. Fresher and working both are eligible for this course. More details on Bihar CHO Vacancy 2021 such as vacancy break-up, educational qualification, age limit, salary, application process, selection criteria are given below:

SHSB CHO Notification Download

Detailed Instructions and ToR

SHSB CHO Online Apply -   Click Here  

Notification Details

Notification Number - 06/2021

Important Dates

  1. Starting Date of Bihar CHO Application - 16 July 2021 from 10 AM
  2. Last Date of Application - 29 July 2021 till 6 PM

State Health Society Bihar CHO Vacancy Details

Community Health Officer (CHO) - 2100 Posts

  1. UR- 443
  2. UR(F)- 238
  3. EWS - 134
  4. EWS(F) - 61
  5. MBC - 321
  6. MBC(F) - 146
  7. SC- 357
  8. SC(F) - 119
  9. BC— 137
  10. BC(F)- 73
  11. ST- 11
  12. ST(F)- 6
  13. WBC- 54

State Health Society Bihar CHO Salary:

Monthly - Rs. 25,000

Eligibility Criteria for State Health Society Bihar CHO Post

  1. Fresh GNM/B.Sc Nursing
  2. Working Regular staff Nurse GNM/B.Sc Nursing
  3. Working contractual staff Nurse GNM/B.Sc Nursing

State Health Society Bihar CHO Age Limit:

  1. Gen/EWS - 42 years
  2. Gen and EWS (Female)/BC/MBC (Male and Female) - 45 years
  3. SC/ST - 47 years

SHSB CHO Selection Process

The selection will be done on the basis of computer based exam. Minimum qualifying marks in CBT will be overall 30%

How to Apply for State Health Society Bihar CHO Recruitment 2021

The interested and eligible candidates can apply for online for the post through official website www.statehealthsocietybihar.org from 16 July to 29 July 2021.

