SHSB Bihar CHO Recruitment 2021: 2100 Vacancies for Community Health Officer Posts, Apply Online @statehealthsocietybihar.org

SHSB Bihar CHO Recruitment 2021: State Health Society Bihar (SHSB) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Community Health Officer through 6 months community Health Course. Eligible candidates can apply for SHSB Recruitment from 16 July 2021 to 29 July 2021 on SHSB Official website i.e. statehealthsocietybihar.org.
A total of 2100 vacancies are available against advertisement number 06/2021. SHSB CHO Programme shall be conducted by IGNOU. Fresher and working both are eligible for this course. More details on Bihar CHO Vacancy 2021 such as vacancy break-up, educational qualification, age limit, salary, application process, selection criteria are given below:
SHSB CHO Notification Download
SHSB CHO Online Apply - Click Here
Notification Details
Notification Number - 06/2021
Important Dates
- Starting Date of Bihar CHO Application - 16 July 2021 from 10 AM
- Last Date of Application - 29 July 2021 till 6 PM
State Health Society Bihar CHO Vacancy Details
Community Health Officer (CHO) - 2100 Posts
- UR- 443
- UR(F)- 238
- EWS - 134
- EWS(F) - 61
- MBC - 321
- MBC(F) - 146
- SC- 357
- SC(F) - 119
- BC— 137
- BC(F)- 73
- ST- 11
- ST(F)- 6
- WBC- 54
State Health Society Bihar CHO Salary:
Monthly - Rs. 25,000
Eligibility Criteria for State Health Society Bihar CHO Post
- Fresh GNM/B.Sc Nursing
- Working Regular staff Nurse GNM/B.Sc Nursing
- Working contractual staff Nurse GNM/B.Sc Nursing
State Health Society Bihar CHO Age Limit:
- Gen/EWS - 42 years
- Gen and EWS (Female)/BC/MBC (Male and Female) - 45 years
- SC/ST - 47 years
SHSB CHO Selection Process
The selection will be done on the basis of computer based exam. Minimum qualifying marks in CBT will be overall 30%
How to Apply for State Health Society Bihar CHO Recruitment 2021
The interested and eligible candidates can apply for online for the post through official website www.statehealthsocietybihar.org from 16 July to 29 July 2021.
