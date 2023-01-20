SIDBI Grade A Admit Card 2023 (OUT) @sidbi.in: Check Assistant Manager Call Letter Download Link

SIDBI Grade A Admit Card 2023 has been released by the Small Industries Development Bank of India at sidbi.in. Candidates can check the direct link to download the call letter here.

SIDBI Grade A Admit Card 2023: Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI) uploaded the admit card for the computer-based exam scheduled to be held on 28 January 2023 for the post of Assistant Manager (AM) in Grade ‘A’ in the General Stream. Candidates who submitted their online application for SIDBI Assistant Manager Recruitment 2022 between 14 December 2022 to 03 January 2023 can download SIDBI Admit Card from the website of the SIDBI i.e. sidbi.in.

SIDBI Grade A Exam 2023

The mode of exam will be online. There will be two papers - Objective Type and Descriptive Type

Objective Type - There will be 30 questions for 30 Marks on the English Language, 50 questions for 50 marks on General Awareness, 40 questions for 60 marks on Reasoning Aptitude and 40 questions for 60 marks on Quantitative Aptitude.

Descriptive Type - Candidates will be given two Essays on Financial / Banking / Economic and Social Issues in India (20 Marks each) and one Business Letter Writing (10 Marks).

The total time for the test is 180 minutes. Each candidate will be required to obtain a minimum score for each section of the objective test separately for shortlisting for the Descriptive test evaluation and thereafter for Interview

How to Download SIDBI Grade A Admit Card 2023 ?

Candidates can check the easy steps given below in order to download SIDBI Call Letter:

Step 1: Go to the website of SIDBI - sidbi.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘Careers’ Tab and click on 'SIDBI invites Applications for Recruitment of Officers in Grade ‘A’– General Stream – 2022'

Step 3: Now, go to ‘Click here to download Call Letter’

Step 4: Enter the registrations details

Step 5: Download SIDBI Admit Card 2023

The candidates should bring SIDBI Call Letter with their photograph affixed thereon and a valid Photo identity proof in original along with a photocopy of the same ID proof that you bring in original.

SIDBI is conducting the online exam for the recruitment of 100 Assistant Manager Grade ‘A’ (General Stream) in the pay scale of Rs. 70000/- approx.