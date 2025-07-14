SIDBI Grade A and B Notification Released at sidbi.in for 76 Posts - Check Eligibility, Exam Date, Age Limit and More Details Here

DBI Grade A and B Recruitment 2025: The Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI) has released the notification for the recruitment of Grade A and B officers in the bank. The SIDBI Grade A and B Recruitment 2025 has been released for General and Specialist Streams on July 13, 2025.
The online application for SIDBI Assistant Manager Recruitment 2025 started on July 14, 2025 and the last date to apply online is August 11, 2025. To be eligible for SIDBI Grade A and B Recruitment 2025 candidates must have completed graduation in the respective discipline. Continue reading the article to download the notification PDF, read eligibility criteria and more.
SIDBI Grade A and B Recruitment 2025: Overview
The SIDBI Grade A and B and Recruitment Notification for 2025 have been released at sidbi.in. The online application procedure has already started and the candidates will be selected on the basis of their performance in the written exam and interview. Check the table below for SIDBI Grade A and B Recruitment 2025.
|
Organisation
|
Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI)
|
Exam Name
|
SIDBI Grade A and B Exam 2205
|
Posts
|
Assistant Manager Grade ‘A’
Manager Grade ‘B’
|
Vacancies
|
76
|
Mode of Application
|
Online
|
Registration Dates
|
July 14, 2025 to August 11, 2025
|
Selection Process
|
Phase I (Online Exam)
Phase II (Online Exam)
Phase III (Interview)
|
Job Location
|
Across India
|
Official website
|
sidbi.in
Eligibility Criteria of SIDBI Assistant Manager Recruitment 2025
Before applying for SIDBI Grade A and B recruitment, candidates must read all the eligibility criteria, such as educational qualification, age limit, etc. Check the details below for the SIDBI Assistant Manager Eligibility Criteria 2025.
Age Limit (as on 14 July 2025)
Grade A: 21–30 years
Grade B: 25–33 years
Educational Qualification & Experience
For Grade A (Assistant Manager)
Graduation (60% marks) in Commerce, Economics, Maths, Statistics, Business Administration, or Engineering.
OR
Professional qualifications like CA/CS/CMA/CFA.
OR
Full-time MBA/PGDM (2 years) from a recognised university.
Experience: 2 years in credit/MSME lending (for non-CA/MBA candidates)
For Grade B (Manager)
General Stream: Graduation (60%) + 5 years experience in RBI/SEBI/NABARD/NHB/SIDBI/SCBs.
Legal Stream: LLB (50%) + 5 years experience in legal roles at banks/financial institutions.
IT Stream: B.E./B.Tech (CS/IT) or MCA (60%) + 5 years IT experience
SIDBI Assistant Manager Recruitment 2025: Vacancy Distribution
SIDBI has released the notification pdf Recruitment of Officers in Grade ‘A’ and Grade ‘B’– General and Specialist Stream 2025. Check the table below for SIDBI Grade A and B Recruitment 2025 vacancy distribution.
|
Stream
|
No. of vacancies
|
Grade A
|
General
|
50
|
Grade B
|
General
|
11
|
Legal
|
8
|
Information Technology (IT)
|
7
|
Total
|
76
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation