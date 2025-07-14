SIDBI Grade A and B Notification Released at sidbi.in for 76 Posts - Check Eligibility, Exam Date, Age Limit and More Details Here

DBI Grade A and B Recruitment 2025: The Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI) has released the notification for the recruitment of Grade A and B officers in the bank. The SIDBI Grade A and B Recruitment 2025 has been released for General and Specialist Streams on July 13, 2025.

The online application for SIDBI Assistant Manager Recruitment 2025 started on July 14, 2025 and the last date to apply online is August 11, 2025. To be eligible for SIDBI Grade A and B Recruitment 2025 candidates must have completed graduation in the respective discipline. Continue reading the article to download the notification PDF, read eligibility criteria and more.

SIDBI Grade A and B Recruitment 2025: Overview

The SIDBI Grade A and B and Recruitment Notification for 2025 have been released at sidbi.in. The online application procedure has already started and the candidates will be selected on the basis of their performance in the written exam and interview. Check the table below for SIDBI Grade A and B Recruitment 2025.