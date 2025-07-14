SIDBI Grade A and B Notification Released at sidbi.in for 76 Posts - Check Eligibility, Exam Date, Age Limit and More Details Here

Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
SIDBI Grade A and B Recruitment 2025: Small Industries Development Bank of India has announced 76 vacancies for the recruitment of eligible candidates for Assistant Manager and Manager positions. Get here the direct link to download the Notification PDF. Check details such as eligibility criteria and vacancy distribution.

DBI Grade A and B Recruitment 2025: The Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI) has released the notification for the recruitment of Grade A and B officers in the bank. The SIDBI Grade A and B Recruitment 2025 has been released for General and Specialist Streams on July 13, 2025.
The online application for SIDBI Assistant Manager Recruitment 2025 started on July 14, 2025 and the last date to apply online is August 11, 2025. To be eligible for SIDBI Grade A and B Recruitment 2025 candidates must have completed graduation in the respective discipline. Continue reading the article to download the notification PDF, read eligibility criteria and more.

SIDBI Grade A and B Recruitment 2025: Overview

The SIDBI Grade A and B and Recruitment Notification for 2025 have been released at sidbi.in. The online application procedure has already started and the candidates will be selected on the basis of their performance in the written exam and interview. Check the table below for SIDBI Grade A and B Recruitment 2025.

Organisation

Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI)

Exam Name

SIDBI Grade A and B Exam 2205

Posts

Assistant Manager Grade ‘A’

Manager Grade ‘B’

Vacancies

76

Mode of Application

Online

Registration Dates

July 14, 2025 to August 11, 2025

Selection Process

Phase I (Online Exam)

Phase II (Online Exam)

Phase III (Interview)

Job Location

Across India

Official website

sidbi.in

Eligibility Criteria of SIDBI Assistant Manager Recruitment 2025

Before applying for SIDBI Grade A and B recruitment, candidates must read all the eligibility criteria, such as educational qualification, age limit, etc. Check the details below for the SIDBI Assistant Manager Eligibility Criteria 2025.
Age Limit (as on 14 July 2025)
Grade A: 21–30 years
Grade B: 25–33 years
Educational Qualification & Experience
For Grade A (Assistant Manager)
Graduation (60% marks) in Commerce, Economics, Maths, Statistics, Business Administration, or Engineering.
OR
Professional qualifications like CA/CS/CMA/CFA.
OR
Full-time MBA/PGDM (2 years) from a recognised university.
Experience: 2 years in credit/MSME lending (for non-CA/MBA candidates)
For Grade B (Manager)
General Stream: Graduation (60%) + 5 years experience in RBI/SEBI/NABARD/NHB/SIDBI/SCBs.
Legal Stream: LLB (50%) + 5 years experience in legal roles at banks/financial institutions.
IT Stream: B.E./B.Tech (CS/IT) or MCA (60%) + 5 years IT experience

SIDBI Assistant Manager Recruitment 2025: Vacancy Distribution

SIDBI has released the notification pdf Recruitment of Officers in Grade ‘A’ and Grade ‘B’– General and Specialist Stream 2025. Check the table below for SIDBI Grade A and B Recruitment 2025 vacancy distribution.

Stream 

No. of vacancies

Grade A

General

50

Grade B

General

11

Legal

8

Information Technology (IT)

7

Total

76

