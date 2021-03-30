Sikkim TET 2021 Answer Key Released: PDF Download Key here; Raise Objections Till April 3

The Sikkim Human Resource Development Department has announced the answer key of the Sikkim TET 2021 Exam which was held on March 27. The STET Level 1 exam for Primary Teacher was in the morning shift and STET Level 2 exam for the Graduate Teacher was held in the afternoon shift. Candidates need to obtain the Sikkim TET passing marks to get the Sikkim Eligibility Certificate. The exam tests the candidate's knowledge on issues related to child development and pedagogy along with subject knowledge such as Mathematics, Science, and Social Studies.

Sikkim TET 2021 Answer Key: Download PDF

To download the answer key of Assam SLET Paper 1 - General Paper and Paper 2 you can follow the given simple steps:

Visit the official Sikkim TET website @sikkimhrdd.org/ Under the “News and Announcement” section, click on Answer Key To STET held on 27.03.2021 Answer key is separately available for all sets for both papers. Download the pdf file. You can also click on the link mentioned below to access the answer keys:

Sikkim TET 2021: Steps to Raise Objections

In order to submit any objections related to an answer given in the answer key, the candidates need to fill a google sheet form (link provided below) latest by April 3. To file an objection, candidates need to follow the following instructions:

A Gmail account is required to file the objection. The Form is meant for only one question. Repeat the procedure again to Submit for another Question Challenge. REMEMBER to click on the SUBMIT button, when you finish your filling. Only ONLINE FORM will be accepted for Challenges .Last Date: 03.04.2021

The results of the Sikkim TET 2021 exam will be declared after the objections raised (if any) are considered and solved. It is expected that the result can be declared in the Mid-April weeks. Keep visiting the Jagran Josh website for more updates related to STET 2021 exam.

