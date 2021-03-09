Sikkim TET 2019-20 Exam Date Out @sikkimhrdd.org: Check Details & Exam Schedule

The Sikkim Human Resource Development Department has announced the exam date of the Sikkim TET 2019-20 Exam Date. The exam will now be held on March 27, 2021. In a notification released on March 6, 2021, the department stated “The postponed Sikkim Teacher Eligibility Test (STET) will be held on 27th March 2021 (Fourth Saturday). New Admit Cards will be issued to Candidates through email.Only approved applicants who submitted their application in hard-copy along with proof of fee payment will be receiving the Admit Cards. All the updates will be posted here at sikkimhrdd.org.”

The Sikkim TET Paper 1 and Paper 2 will be held on the same day. The STET Level 1 exam for Primary Teacher will be held in the morning shift and STET Level 2 exam for Graduate Teacher will be held in the afternoon shift. Candidates need to appear for the exam and obtain the Sikkim TET Passing Marks to get the Sikkim Eligibility Certificate. The exam will test the candidate's knowledge on issues related to child development and pedagogy along with subject knowledge such as Mathematics, Science, and Social Studies.

Let's have a look at the exam schedule and other updates of the Sikkim TET exam below:

Sikkim TET Exam Schedule 2020

Paper Timing Duration Marks Sikkim TET Level I 9.30 AM to 12.00 PM 2.30 hours 150 Sikkim TET Level II 2.00 PM to 04.30 PM 2.30 hours 150

→ Sikkim TET Level 1 exam will be held in the morning session

→ Sikkim TET Level 2 exam will be held in the afternoon session

→ Both the papers will be of 2.30 hours duration

→ The marks allotted to each paper are 150 marks

→ Total 150 questions will be asked in each paper

→ There is no negative marking in the Sikkim TET exam

