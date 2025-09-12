71st BPSC Prelims 2025 Tomorrow: Over 4.5 Lakh Candidates to Appear, Check Exam Day Guidelines & Reporting Time

BPSC 71st Prelims Exam Tomorrow: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has scheduled the 71st Combined Competitive Examination (CCE) Prelims for 13 September 2025. Those candidates who have successfully completed their application process can download their admit card from bpsc.bihar.gov.in. The BPSC has released the official notification on 30 May 2025 and the application window remained open from 02-30 June 2025. The BPSC is going to recruit 1250 candidates for the post of Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) and Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) in the Bihar Government. The BPSC Prelims exam consists of a single paper, which is objective in nature. It consists of a total of 150 questions. Each question carries 1 mark, which means the total number of marks stands at 150. There is also a provision for negative marks. Each incorrect response carries 1/3 mark deduction (-0.33).

BPSC 71st Prelims 2025 Exam Timings The BPSC 71st Prelims is going to be held in a single shift on 13 September 2025. Candidates are required to download their BPSC Admit Card from bpsc.bihar.gov.in to know the exam timings and other details. Exam/Paper Shift Timings BPSC Prelims Exam 12:00 PM to 02:00 PM BPSC Prelims 2025 Reporting Time BPSC has asked the candidates to reach the examination center at least 2.5 hours before the exam starts. The exam starts at 12:00 PM, therefore, the candidates are advised to reach the exam venue at 09:30 AM. The entry will start at 09:30 AM and the gate will be closed at 11:00 AM. Candidates will not be permitted entry to the exam hall after 11 AM in any circumstances. Exam Timings Reporting Time Gate Closing Time 12:00 PM to 02:00 PM 09:30 AM 11:00 AM