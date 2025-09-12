Tripura Government Plans to Standardized Uniforms for All Govt Schools From Next Session

The Tripura government has decided that from the next academic year, all students studying in government schools will wear the same type of school uniform. This new rule will apply to Vidyajyoti Schools and PM-SHRI Schools, as well as other state-run schools.
The main aim of this rule is to give students a unified identity and to make sure that all children in the same type of school look similar in their uniforms.
Standardised School Uniform in Tripura
According to the official notice:
Vidyajyoti Schools and PM-SHRI Schools will each have their own common uniform.
Other government schools will also follow a separate prescribed uniform.
However, four schools, Shishu Bihar Higher Secondary School, Sukhamoy Higher Secondary School, Umakanta Academy, and PM Shri Radha Kishore Institution – will not have to follow this new uniform rule.
All District Education Officers (DEOs) have been told to make sure that principals, headmasters, and teachers follow the new dress code for classes 1 to 12.
Tripura Government To Provide Free Uniforms for Students
The Tripura Government has also said that:
For this year only, students can wear their old uniform or the new one to make the change easier.
From the next academic year, the new uniform will be compulsory for everyone.
Under the Samagra Shiksha scheme, students from classes 1 to 8 will get their uniforms free of cost. The distribution has already started.
Each student will get one pair of uniform free, instead of receiving ₹600 in cash like before.
Director of Secondary Education, NC Sharma, explained that earlier many students were not following the rules even after getting the money. That is why now the government will directly provide uniforms instead of giving cash.
