Tripura Government Plans to Standardized Uniforms for All Govt Schools From Next Session

The Tripura government has decided that from the next academic year, all students studying in government schools will wear the same type of school uniform. This new rule will apply to Vidyajyoti Schools and PM-SHRI Schools, as well as other state-run schools.

The main aim of this rule is to give students a unified identity and to make sure that all children in the same type of school look similar in their uniforms.

Standardised School Uniform in Tripura

According to the official notice: