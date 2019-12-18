Smartphone Buying Guide: 6 Factors that Counts!

Choosing the perfect Smartphone for you is never easy. There are hundreds of smartphones brand in the market. Every brand will lure you with its latest smartphone listing off every single feature that their phone has. To help you with this, we’ve brought a smartphone guide for you.

Performance:

Smartphones with high performance will guarantee the smooth functioning of the device. Whether you multi-task or play heavy games, your phone should be able to handle it with ease.

Factors responsible for smooth performance are:

S.No. Factors responsible for the smartphone’s performance Importance 1 Processor For higher performance 2 RAM For running apps in memory 3 Storage To store games, apps, movies, etc.

Processor: The processor is the brain of the smartphone and is determined by the number of Cores, Clock Speed and fabrication technology used in making it. Generally, a higher number in the processor name means higher performance, however, that's not the situation every time. Currently, Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 is considered the most powerful processor.

S.No. Smartphone Usage Light Medium Heavy 1 Functions used Limited Internet use and calling Multiple apps, unlimited Internet usage Multiple apps, heavy games, unlimited Internet usage, editing 2 Suggested Processors Qualcomm Snapdragon 400 series (450, 439, etc.) Qualcomm Snapdragon 600 series (660, 653, etc.) Qualcomm Snapdragon 800 series, Apple A11Bionic Chip, Kirin 970, Exynos 9810 3 Clock Speed 1.1 GHz-2 GHz 1.8 GHz- 2.2 GHz 1.8 GHz- 2.8 GHz 4 Cores Quad-core / Octa-core Octa-core Octa-core or above

RAM: The more RAM your phone has the more apps it will be able to keep running in memory. It is measured in GB (1GB, 2GB, 3GB, etc.). For a lag-free performance on basic usage, 4GB RAM is enough. To run multiple apps, latest games, photo editing and so on; 6GB-8GB RAM is sufficient. For heavier future apps and the above-mentioned things; 8GB-10GB RAM will be the best option.

S.No. RAM Range Ideal For 1 1GB-3GB Ideal for using basic apps like WhatsApp and YouTube. 2 4GB-8GB Basic editing and playing some games on low to medium settings. 3 8GB-10GB It can run the heaviest of games and do multitasking without any lag.

Storage: The more storage a phone has more games, apps, videos, photos it can store. It is also measured in GB like RAM and is alternatively known as ROM. Some smartphones allow you to expand storage space via memory card if you ever run out of space. So, choose a phone with more storage space so that you never run out of it.

S.No. Storage Ideal For 1 32GB Ideal for using social media and a few casual games 2 64GB Ideal for using social media, casual games, songs, photos 3 128GB Ideal for hardcore mobile gaming 4 256GB Ideal for all the above-mentioned usage

Display:

This is another important aspect when you want to buy a new smartphone. A smartphone with a good display gives you good viewing experiences.

Things to consider for the right display:

Screen Size

Aspect Ratio and Bezel-less displays

Display Type

Resolution

Screen Protection Technology

Design

Screen Size: Bigger screen gives a better cinematic viewing experience. It is measured in inches diagonally. Bigger screens lead to bigger phone size. So if you need a handy phone, go for smaller screen sizes. In addition to this, bigger screens consume more power so a powerful battery is a must for phones with the bigger screen sizes.

S.No. Screen Size Ideal For Ideal Battery 1 5.5 - 6 inches For those who want handy phones, easily fits into the pocket 3000-3200mAh battery 2 6 – 6.5 inches For basic office work, playing games, watching videos, etc. 3500mAh battery or above 3 6.5 inches and above Gaming, two-hand use, watching movies, etc. 4000mAh or above

Aspect Ratio and Bezel-less displays: The main disadvantage of having a bigger screen is that it adds weight and is not handy. So, to avoid this problem Smartphone manufacturers have come up with the idea of ‘Bezel-less displays.’ Narrow or no bezel phones are packed with bigger screen sizes with the same physical size of the phone. Some phones have come up with the idea of ‘notch displays’ which uses the full screen without increasing the actual size of the phone. Notch comes in various shapes and sizes and can house cameras, sensors, etc.

S.No. Aspect Ratio Screen size Type Ideal for 1 16:9 5.5 inch Normal Small and light phones, cheaper, ideal for basic use 2 18:9 6 inch Bezel-less/ Notch display The most commonly used screen size currently, expensive and heavier, ideal for playing games, watching movies, etc. 3 19:9 6.3 inch Bezel-less/ Notch display Ideal for gaming, office work, using multiple tabs, etc. heavier and very expensive.

Talking about the Aspect Ratio, it is the ratio of height to the width of the screen. 16:9 is the standard aspect ratio, but, smartphones nowadays can house even bigger aspect ratios. Phones with aspect ratio above 18:9 are called full view, full vision or infinite displays.

Display Type: Better displays allow more vibrant colors and increase your viewing experience. Smartphones use either IPS-LCD or OLED displays. TFT-LCD is cheaper than IPS-LCD or OLED panels. IPS-LCD has better viewing angles and OLED panels allow vibrant colors, better contrast, and better battery life.

S.No. Display Type Usage 1 IPS-LCD Provide better viewing angles. 2 OLED Shows vibrant colors and contrast. Provide a better battery life. 3 TFT-LCD Smartphone companies have stopped using them.

Resolution: Higher resolution will result in clear and sharper images. Resolutions are the number of displays measured in width and height. HD, FHD, and QHD are the common resolutions available. QHD is the best resolution currently available.

S.No. Resolution Advantage 1 HD It's basic 720x1280 pixels display which is average and does not provide a good viewing experience. 2 FullHD (FHD) FHD display shows 1080x1920 pixels which look good and content appears clear. 3 QuadHD (QHD) QHD is currently the best display you can have on your smartphone. It shows 1440x2560 pixels.

Screen Protection Technology: It protects your expensive phone screen from damage or shattering to bits in case of accidental drops. The screen protector is an additional layer of glass on the screen to protect the display from any kind of damage. Gorilla Glass is the most commonly used protective glass in the market. Higher the number against the glass, the stronger is the protection it will provide. However, Gorilla Glass doesn’t make your Smartphone damage proof. It just reduces the extent of damage in case of the accidental drop.

S.No. Screen protection Technology Advantage 1 Sapphire It's the toughest glass available in the market, however, they are rare and expensive. 2 Asahi Dragontrail This glass is more common among mid-tier Chinese-manufactured phones. 3 QuadHD (QHD) Gorilla Glass is made to be scratch-resistant and drop-resistant. However, it doesn't mean they can't shatter or scratch.

Design: The great design of the Smartphone feels good in your hands and comes with some drawbacks too. So, before buying a new Smartphone analyze how you damaged your last smartphone and choose accordingly keeping in the mind the phone’s shape and Durability. Choose wisely between plastic, metal and glass body.

S.No. Body Material Advantages 1 Plastic Body Tough to shatter, get scratched, better shock absorber 2 Metal Body Better protection to inner parts, sleek and classy 3 Glass Body Looks great and complements the design of your smartphone, however, it can break easily.

Camera:

A good camera captures clear and sharp images that are rich in colors. Here are the 6 things that contribute to making a good camera:

Resolution

Lens and Optics

Number of Cameras

Modes and AI

Front or Selfie Camera

Video Recording

Resolution: Resolution refers to the number of pixels your camera has. Higher the resolution, the more you will be able to zoom the image. It is measured in Megapixels (MP). However, more megapixels don’t always lead to better images. Other factors like the quality of the lens, the number of cameras and software used also play a major role in producing good quality pictures.

Lens and Optics: Lens helps to focus the light on the camera for sharp images. Better the lens and optics, better will be the images it will produce. Usually, smartphone cameras use plastic lenses but expensive smartphone cameras are packed with glass lenses that produce high-quality images.

Number of Cameras: Higher number of cameras adds more features to your smartphone. With the help of multiple cameras, you can click images of different varieties.

S.No. Number of cameras Advantages 1 Dual Camera Different combinations of the lens in different phones: Depth sensor, monochrome sensor, telephoto lens, wide or super wide-angle lens. 2 Triple Camera Zoom, wide-angle and black and white sensor for artistic pictures 3 Quad Camera Zoom, ultrawide, and regular lens; the fourth camera is usually a depth sensor or macro-lens.

Modes and AI: Some cameras use Artificial Intelligence (AI) which predicts the kind of scenario you are shooting and adjust itself accordingly. AI helps in taking better photos effortlessly.

Selfie Camera: The front-facing camera is meant for clicking selfies. Nowadays, phones are equipped with beautification features which helps in enhancing the selfies. Beautification mode removes skin blemishes and adds glow to your face. The front flash helps in enhancing the selfies in low light or at parties.

Video Recording: Smartphone cameras shoot high-quality videos too. Smartphones can record videos in 3 resolutions: 4K, 1080p and 720p. 4K is the highest resolution. Higher resolution videos consume more storage space.

S.No. Video Recording (Resolutions) Advantages 1 4K Highest resolution videos consume more storage 2 1080p Medium resolution videos, consume moderate storage 3 720p Normal resolution videos consume less storage in comparison to the above two

Battery:

Higher the battery capacity, the longer your phone will last. It is measured in mAh. Higher the number, the higher will be the capacity. Mostly, phones are powered by 4000-6000mAh battery and can last up to 2 days as per your usage.

There are 3 types of charging batteries:

Normal Charging

Fast Charging

Wireless Charging

Normal Charging: This is the most common type of Battery Charging technique. The smartphone battery is charged by a wired cable at a normal speed.

Fast Charging: With this, you can quickly charge your phone from 0-100% and in most cases in less than an hour only.

Wireless Charging: This Charging process is slower than the wired charging process but is hassle-free.

Types Normal Charging Fast Charging Wireless Charging Advantage It's the most common type of battery charging technique which takes around 2 hours to charge the battery. You can quickly charge your battery from 0-100% with this technology. It usually takes less than an hour. It's a slow process, however, it's convenient to just put your phone on a pad to get it charged.

Operating System:

A better operating system makes the phone easy to use. The most popular Operating System (OS) are:

Android

iOS

S.No. Operating System Advantage 1 Android Cheap, better performance for low budget phones, customization, multitasking, ease of notifications, etc. 2 Stock Android Less duplication and bloatware, best performance, secure, etc. 3 iOS Delivers excellent performance, generates less heat than Android or Stock Android, best gaming experience, etc.

In addition to this, some smartphone makers add their layers on top of stock Android OS and these are known as Custom Android Versions. For example EMUI (Huawei), MIUI (Xiaomi), etc. Usually, phones with stock android deliver the best performance.

Security:

To keep people away from prying into your personal life, smartphones are packed with the number of security features that keep your personal information safe. Popular methods of unlocking the phone include On-Screen passwords, fingerprint sensors, Face Unlock and Pattern.

S.No. Security Method Advantage 1 Pin Passwords and patterns It's easy to remember, however, takes time to open your smartphone and is not very secure. 2 Fingerprint sensor It's a very easy and convenient method to unlock your phone. 3 Face unlock 2D face unlocks are super fast when it comes to unlocking your device but they are not very secure. However, the 3D method is the best method that is safe and fast too.

Connectivity:

If you use two SIM cards, then you will need a dual SIM smartphone. Some smartphones have a hybrid SIM tray, where you can insert 2 SIM cards or 1 SIM card with an SD card. In addition to this, some smartphones provide Dual VoLTE as it allows you to use both the SIM cards at the same time without losing the connectivity when the other SIM is active.

So, next time you want to buy a phone, don't fall victim to the company's advertisement, rather go through our guide and buy the phone as per your needs and usage.