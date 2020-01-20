SOA Institute Top Dental Care Facility in East: Times Survey

The Institute of Dental Sciences (IDS), the state-of-the-art facility for imparting education and advanced dental treatment run by the SOA Deemed to be University here, continued to be ranked number one in the eastern region as per the latest Times Health Survey findings published on Saturday.

As per the findings, IDS occupies the ninth position in the country in dental care, jumping four places since the last survey which was conducted in 2018.

Besides, the findings said four departments of the Institute of Medical Sciences and SUM Hospital, SOA’s faculty of medical sciences, were ranked number one in Bhubaneswar. The departments are Dermatology, Diabetology, Cosmetic and Plastic Surgery and Trichology.

The findings showed the department of Ophthalmology at IMS and SUM Hospital had jumped five places from eighth to third rank in the eastern region, while it was placed second in the city. The department also broke into the list of top 20 such facilities in the country for the first time.

The survey ranked SUM Hospital’s department of Orthopaedics fifth in the east against the seventh position it occupied last time. The departments of Diabetology and Cosmetic and Plastic Surgery were placed sixth in the eastern region this time, up by one place since the last survey.

The department of Dermatology was placed eighth in the eastern region, up by two places, while the department of Trichology was placed third in the region against the fourth position it occupied last time. The department of Bariatrics maintained its third place in the city.

