South Western Railway Recruitment 2022 against Sports Quota, Apply Online for 21 SWR Group C Posts

South Western Railway Recruitment 2022: South Western Railway (SWR) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Group C categories in Level 5/4 and level 3/2 in 8 CPC Pay Matrix against sports quota for the year 2021-22. Interested candidates can submit applications latest by 20 March 2022. A total of 21 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment process for the post of Group C. Candidates between the age group of 18 to 25 years are eligible to apply for the above posts. Candidates can check educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here.

Important Dates:

Last date for submission of application: 20 March 2022

South Western Railway Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

Level 5/4 of 7 CPC Pay Matrix

Cricket - 5 Posts

Level 3/2 of 7 CPC Pay Matrix

Athletics (Women) - 1 Post

Basket Ball (Women) - 1 Post

Badminton (Men) - 1 Post

Chess (Women) - 1 Post

Cricket (Men) - 3 Posts

Powerlifting (Men) - 1 Post

Weightlifting (Women) - 1 Post

Table Tennis (Men) - 1 Post

Hockey (Men) - 1 Post

Swimming (Men) - 1 Post

Golf - 1 Post

South Western Railway Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Level 5/4 of 7 CPC Pay Matrix- Graduation in any discipline or equivalent.

Level 4 of 7 CPC Pay Matrix- Graduation in any discipline or equivalent or pass in 1st-year B.Sc. (Physics) or pass in 12th (+2 Stage) in Higher Secondary in Science (Physics or Maths) from recognized Institution or 12th or equivalent exam from a recognized Board and for skill test prescribed dictation speed of 80 words per minute dictation time 10 minutes and transcription time is 50 Minutes (English) and 65 minutes (Hindi).

Level 3/2 of 7 CPC Pay Matrix- Passed 12th or equivalent exam for nontechnical posts. educational qualification must be recognized Institution or matriculation plus course completed Act Apprenticeship/ITI approved by NCVT/SCVT from a recognized Institution or 10th passed from a recognized Board.

Download South Western Railway Recruitment 2022 Notification

Apply Online

South Western Railway Recruitment 2022 Age Limit

Candidates between the age group of 18 to 25 years are eligible to apply. There will be age relaxation for the candidates belonging to the reserved category as per government norms.

South Western Railway Recruitment 2022 Selection Criteria

Eligible candidates will be called for trials. Trials of the eligible candidates shall be conducted to access their performance and suitability.

How to apply for South Western Railway Recruitment 2022?

Interested candidates can apply online on or before 20 March 2022. Candidates can follow the easy steps given below to apply online.