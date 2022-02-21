JagranJosh Education Awards 2022: Apply Before 21 Feb!

South Western Railway Recruitment 2022 against Sports Quota, Apply Online for 21 SWR Group C Posts

South Western Railway Recruitment 2022 Notification against Sports Quota Released on rrchubli.in, Check Educational Qualification, Experience, Selection Criteria, and other details here. 

 

Created On: Feb 21, 2022 12:07 IST
South Western Railway Recruitment 2022: South Western Railway (SWR) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Group C categories in Level 5/4 and level 3/2 in 8 CPC Pay Matrix against sports quota for the year 2021-22. Interested candidates can submit applications latest by 20 March 2022.  A total of 21 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment process for the post of Group C.  Candidates between the age group of 18 to 25 years are eligible to apply for the above posts. Candidates can check educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here. 

Important Dates:

  • Last date for submission of application: 20 March 2022

South Western Railway Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

Level 5/4 of 7 CPC Pay Matrix

  • Cricket - 5 Posts

Level 3/2 of 7 CPC Pay Matrix

  • Athletics (Women) - 1 Post
  • Basket Ball  (Women) - 1 Post
  • Badminton (Men) - 1 Post
  • Chess (Women) - 1 Post
  • Cricket (Men) - 3 Posts
  • Powerlifting (Men) - 1 Post
  • Weightlifting (Women) - 1 Post
  • Table Tennis (Men) - 1 Post
  • Hockey (Men) - 1 Post
  • Swimming (Men) - 1 Post
  • Golf - 1 Post

South Western Railway Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: 

  • Level 5/4 of 7 CPC Pay Matrix- Graduation in any discipline or equivalent. 
  • Level 4 of 7 CPC Pay Matrix- Graduation in any discipline or equivalent or pass in 1st-year B.Sc. (Physics) or pass in 12th (+2 Stage) in Higher Secondary in Science (Physics or Maths) from recognized Institution or 12th or equivalent exam from a recognized Board and for skill test prescribed dictation speed of 80 words per minute dictation time 10 minutes and transcription time is 50 Minutes (English) and 65 minutes (Hindi). 
  • Level 3/2 of 7 CPC Pay Matrix- Passed 12th or equivalent exam for nontechnical posts. educational qualification must be recognized Institution or matriculation plus course completed Act Apprenticeship/ITI approved by NCVT/SCVT from a recognized Institution or 10th passed from a recognized Board. 

Download South Western Railway Recruitment 2022 Notification

Apply Online

South Western Railway Recruitment 2022 Age Limit 

Candidates between the age group of 18 to 25 years are eligible to apply. There will be age relaxation for the candidates belonging to the reserved category as per government norms.

South Western Railway Recruitment 2022 Selection Criteria

Eligible candidates will be called for trials. Trials of the eligible candidates shall be conducted to access their performance and suitability. 

How to apply for South Western Railway Recruitment 2022?

Interested candidates can apply online on or before 20 March 2022. Candidates can follow the easy steps given below to apply online. 

  1. Visit the official website of SWR.i.e. https://www.rrchubli.in/index.html.
  2. Click on the notification that reads 'The Notification as well as Online Application for Recruitment against Sports Quota (Open Advertisement) for the year 2021-22 on SWR (E.N.No.SWR/P-HQ/Sports (OA)/2021-22, dtd.19.02.2022)'. 
  3. Click on the link that reads 'Click here to Submit Online Application'. 
  4. It will redirect you to the new page. 
  5. Now, Click on new registration. 
  6. It will redirect you to the registration page where you have to write name, registration number, email id, OTP, and click on submit. 
  7. A user ID and Password will be sent to a registered mobile number, email id which has to be preserved till the finalization of the selection process. 
  8. Candidates will be directed to the login page wherein the user id and password has to be entered for submission of the application. 
  9. Fill up the application form carefully and take a printout of the application form for future reference. 

 

