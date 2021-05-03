Southern Railway GDMO Recruitment 2021 at Trichy Division, Download SR Notification @ sr.indianrailways.gov.in

Southern Railway GDMO Recruitment 2021: Southern Railway has published a notification for three full-time Medical Practitioner on a contract basis for the Tiruchchirapplai Division for a duration of one year. All Interested and eligible candidates can apply to the aforesaid posts as per the prescribed format on or before 17 May 2021. Candidates can refer to this notification for eligibility, experience, selection criteria and other details here.

Important Dates:

Last date for submission of application: 17 May 2021

Southern Railway GDMO Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

General Duty Medical Officer: 3 Posts

Southern Railway GDMO Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: The candidate should have passed M.B.B.S Degree and registered with the Indian Medical Council.

Southern Railway GDMO Recruitment 2021 Age Limit - Entry Level age limit of Candidates for appointment as Contract Medical Practitioners (CMPs) has been raised from 50 years to 53 years; The maximum age limit is also raised from 60 years to 65 years or 12 terms Which ever is earlier, and each term of engagement shall not exceed more than one year.

Southern Railway GDMO Recruitment 2021 Salary

General Duty Medical Officer: Rs.75, 000/-

Download Southern Railway GDMO Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here

Offline Website

How to apply for Southern Railway GDMO Recruitment 2021

Interested candidates can submit applications along with the documents to the Chief Medical Superintendent, Railway Hospital, Golden Rock, Trichy – 620 004 latest by 17 May 2021. Applications should not be submitted in person and should be sent by speed post or registered post.

Latest Government Jobs:

Mahanadi Coalfields Recruitment 2021 for GDMO & Specialists, Download MCL Doctor Notification @mahanadicoal.in

OPSC Recruitment 2021 for Homeopathic/Ayurvedic Medical Officer Posts, Apply Online @opsc.gov.in

SBI Clerk Recruitment 2021: Apply Over 5000+ Vacancies @sbi.co.in, Registration Started, Check Stepwise Process Here

Sports Authority of India Recruitment 2021: Apply Online for 320 Coach Posts @sportsofauthorityofindia.nic.in