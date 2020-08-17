Special Defence Forces Recruitment Notification 2020: Fake Job Advertisement in Employment Newspaper (15 to 21 August 2020)

It has come to under the notice that the recruitment notification published by the Special Defence Forces for 534 vacancies for the posts of Intelligence Officers, Welfare Inspector, Grant Executive Officer, Security Assistants, LDC, Medical Officer, Barrier Guard, Lab Technician, Fireman, Electrician, Plumber, Driver, Cook, Safaiwala and Table Boy is Fake. The notification was published in the employment newspaper dated i.e. 15 August 2020 to 21 August 2020. The information was confirmed by Publication Division, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Government of India.

As per the official website of Publication Division “Advertisement Withrawn !!!!The advertisement of vacancies by "Office of the 'Special Defence' Personnel Forum" in 15-21 August 2020 issue of Employment News/Rozgar Samachar is being withdrawn as its veracity is not established. @pibfactcheck such organization doesn't exist in the concerned Ministry. Corrigendum to this effect is being issued in 'Rojgar Samachar' issue dated 22-28 August, 2020”

The news is also confirmed by the ministry on its twitter handle:

Special Defence Personnel Forum claims to work for Personnel’s of Indian Army/ Navy/ Air Force and some para-military forces. The recruitment has also been published on its website. The dates for the application was written under the notice are is10 August 2020 to 25 September 2020.