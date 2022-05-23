SRHU: Courses Available in Swami Rama Himalayan University (SRHU)

SRHU shall continue with scholarships for COVID-19 affected as well as scholarships for meritorious, economically weak, female candidates, transgender candidates / wards of armed forces/para military forces/police force personnel (serving and retired) / differently able candidates and others.

Himalayan School of Science and Technology (HSST)

HSST is imparting technical education to the students according to the current industrial needs. Education is provided to the students under the guidance of highly qualified and trained teachers. Industry experts organize workshops, seminars, webinars and guest lectures regularly, to develop the understanding of subjects amongst the students. The courses offered in the school are BTech in Computer Science in collaboration with IBM with specializations - DevOps, AIML and Data Science, BCA, BSc (Hons) in Data Science, MTech, MCA, MSc Statistics and Diploma in Biomedical Engineering.

Himalayan School of Management Studies (HSMS)

HSMS students are trained as per current needs of the industry. The students are exposed to industrial tours, exchange programmes, internships, vocational training, and interactive sessions with corporate experts. By providing interactive seminars and educational tours, the focus is laid on overall personality development of the students. The courses offered are MBA, BBA and BCom (Hons).

Himalayan School of Bio Sciences (HSBS)

Students are provided with high quality education and training in advanced areas of biological sciences. The coursesoffered are BSc (Hons) in Microbiology/Biotechnology and MSc in Microbiology/Biochemistry/Biotechnology/Food Science and Technology/Environmental Sciences.

Himalayan School of Yoga Science (HSYS)

Inspired by the teachings of Dr. Swami Rama and ancient Indian Gurus, HSYS provides training in advanced areas of yoga science and holistic health. Starting next session, students will be able to pursue Diploma in Yoga Science and MSc/MA in Yoga Science & Holistic Health. The courses conducted under the school are BSc/MSc/Diploma.

Himalayan College of Nursing (HCN)

HCN was established in 1996. Here, students are prepared through practical training and moulded into skilled nurses who play a leading role in nursing education, nursing management and research. Courses available are BSc Nursing, Post Basic BSc Nursing, MSc Nursing and MSc Nursing (Nurse Practitioner in Critical Care).

Himalayan Institute of Medical Sciences (HIMS)

HIMS was established in 1995. HIMS has the distinction of being the first private medical college of Uttarakhand. The institute is renowned for producing ethically sound clinicians. The courses available under this institute are MBBS,MD, MS, DM-Neurology Mch Surgical Oncology /Neurosurgery Fellowship Critical care medicine /Neonatology /Rheumatology M.Sc. Clinical Research / Epidemiology , MHA.

Paramedical Sciences

Paramedical courses enable the students to become technical experts and provide better healthcare to society. In addition, they provide assistance to physicians in the treatment of patients. The courses offered in this are BSc Medical Technology, BMLT, BRIT, BRT, BOT, Bachelor of Physiotherapy, Master of Physiotherapy, Bachelor in Audiology and Speech Language Pathology, Integrated Degree in Physiotherapy, Diploma in Dialysis Technology.

Master in Hospital Administration (MHA)

Administration has a very important role in healthcare. Through this program, students are prepared for adequate administration of hospitals. On completion of this Master's course, students can work in hospitals or healthcare organizations.

Clinical Research/Epidemiology

These courses are branches of public health, in which measures related to prevention and detection of infectious diseases spreading in any area and population are studied. The courses offered are MSc in Clinical Research and MSc in Epidemiology.

PhD and Research

Research papers in various national and international journals are published every year by the faculty of Medical College. PhD here is pursued in various courses such as Medical, Nursing, MHA, Management, Engineering, and Yoga Science.

Gauri Himalayan School of Science and Technology (GHSST) Toli Campus, Pauri Garhwal

After completing schooling, students often have to move from villages to cities for further studies or in search of better education. GHSST was established in Toli, the ancestral village of Dr. Swami Rama keeping in mind the objective of providing quality higher education at reasonable cost to the students in their village. The courses offered are BCA, BSc Yoga Science & Holistic Health and Diploma in Civil/Computer Science/Electrical/Mechanical engineering.

Helpline at SRHU for Career Guidance

A Help Desk has been set up to ensure that the students do not face any kind of problems in admissions. Details are available on the University website www.srhu.edu.in. Apart from this, candidates can get information through email admissions@srhu.edu.in or 0135-2471135, mobile numbers - +91-7055309532, 7055309533, 8194009631, 8194009632, 8194009640, toll free number 18001210266 or reach out through SMS.

Scholarship provision for students at Swami Rama Himalayan University (SRHU)

Swami Rama Himalayan University (SRHU) provides financial aid to the students from all walks of life. Each year, scholarship schemes are announced for meritorious students from the remotest of remote regions of Uttarakhand, to pursue their education and empower their academic & career goals.

Under COVID-19 Scholarship, SRHU is committed to providing free education to one student in each University program.

SRHU shall continue with scholarships for COVID-19 affected as well as scholarships for meritorious, economically weak, female candidates, transgender candidates / wards of armed forces/para military forces/police force personnel (serving and retired) / differently able candidates and others. Terms & conditions apply.

