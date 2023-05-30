SRTMUN Recruitment 2023 Out: Apply Offline for 110+ Assistant Professor Vacancies

SRTMUN Assistant Professor Recruitment 2023 is out for 110+ Assistant Manager vacancies on the official website. Candidates can check here the detailed information mentioned below which includes the educational qualification, age limit, and other important details for SRTMUN Assistant Professor Recruitment 2023.

Swami Ramanand Teerth Marathwada University, Nanded (SRTMUN), has released the recruitment notification 2023 for 110+ assistant professor vacancies on clock hourly basis on its official website - https://srtmun.ac.in

As per the notification, the application process started from May 25, 2023, and will end on June 09, 2023, at 5:40 PM. Interested candidates for SRTMUN Assistant Professor can check the detailed article here for the vacancy, age limit, salary, etc.

Candidates are advised to carefully read the SRTMUN Assistant Professor Recruitment Notification 2023 before applying to ascertain their eligibility for the post.

As per the recruitment notification, all the vacancies will be filled after clearing the interviews.

Candidates can check here the detailed information according to the notice released by SRTMUN for Assistant Professors. For detailed information, candidates are advised to read the official Notification PDF and visit the official website.

SRTMUN Assistant Professor Recruitment 2023: Overview

A SRTMUN Assistant Professor Recruitment will fill 110+ positions across various disciplines. Check out the essential details for the SRTMUN Assistant Professor Recruitment 2023 listed here.

SRTMUN Assistant Professor Recruitment 2023 Recruitment Authority Swami Ramanand Teerth Marathwada University, Nanded Posts Name Assistant Professor Total Vacancies 110+ Mode of Application Offline Vacancy Announced on May 25, 2023 Selection Process Interview

SRTMUN Assistant Professor Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF

Candidates can download the recruitment PDF through the direct link provided below. Candidates are advised to read the official advertisement properly before applying for the 110+ vacancies announced for the posts of Technician by SRTMUN Assistant Professor. Download the official notification through the link given below.

SRTMUN Assistant Professor Recruitment 2023 Notification Download PDF

SRTMUN Assistant Professor Recruitment Notification Important Dates and Details

Candidates can check the important dates in the table given below. The recruitment dates have been announced along with the notification.

SRTMUN Assistant Professor Recruitment Important Dates Notification Release May 25, 2023 Offline Application Begins May 25, 2023 Offline Application closes on June 09, 2023 Interview To be announced soon

SRTMUN Assistant Professor Application Fees

The category wise application fees for SRTMUN Assistant Professor recruitment 2023 is tabulated below

Category Application Fees All Categories Exempted

SRTMUN Assistant Professor Vacancy 2023 Details

A total of 110+ vacancies are available under the recruitment notice. The number of vacancies announced is tabulated below

SRTMUN Assistant Professor Recruitment 2023 Discipline Arts Commerce Humanities Education Social Science Management Computer Science







SRTMUN Assistant Professor Educational Qualification, Eligibility, and Age Limit

The eligibility criteria and educational qualification vary from discipline to discipline, candidates are requested to go through the given PDF to ascertain their eligibility.

As per the notification, there is no cutoff age given to apply for the posts, but the candidate should have minimum educational qualification.

SRTMUN Assistant Professor Selection Process

The selection of the candidates will be done through:

Screening Test

Interview

SRTMUN Application Process

The candidates needs to send to send the application in prescribed format to the address mentioned below

1) The Applicant who has applied for Clock Hours Basis positions for University Schools (Main Campus are advised to send their applications to The Concerned School Director, (mention the Name of School) Swami Ramanand Teerth Marathwada University Nanded-431606

2) The Applicant who has applied for Clock Hours Basis positions for S.R.T.M. University Sub- Campus Latur are advised to send their applications to The Director, Swami Ramanand Teerth Marathwada University Nanded, Sub-Campus, Latur-413531.

3) The Applicant who has applied for Clock Hours Basis positions for Sub-Campus Parbhani are advised to send their applications to The Director, Sub-Campus, S.R.T.M. University, Nanded, Third Floor, Buiding of Shri Shivaji Institute of Engineering and Management Studies, Shri. Shivaji College Campus.Vasmat Road, Parbhani-431401, Maharashtra.

4) The Applicant who has applied for Clock Hours Basis positions for N.M.D.C.Hingoli to send their applications for The Principal, New Model Degree College, Hingoli-Aundha road, Digras phata, Santuk Pimpri, Hingoli-431705

5) The Applicant who has applied for Clock Hours Basis positions for Late. Shri. Uttamrao Rathod Tribal Development and Research Centre, Kinwat, Dist. Nanded to send their application for the Director, School of Social Sciences, S.R.T.M.U.N.- 431606