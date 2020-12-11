SSA Assam Assistant Teacher Provisional Merit List 2020 released @ssa.assam.gov.in for 3753 Lower/Upper Primary TET Teachers: Download PDF

SSA Assam Assistant Teacher 2020 Provisional Merit List has been released by the Axom Sarba Siksha Abhiyan Mission on its official website ssa.assam.gov.in to fill 3753 vacancies of Lower/Upper Primary TET-qualified teachers on contractual basis. The SSA Assam Teacher merit list has been released provisionally for Lower Primary, Upper Primary Social Science and Upper Primary Maths & Science. The Sarba Siksha Abhiyan Mission notified about the recruitment of 3753 vacancies of Assistant Teachers on contractual basis through an Advertisement dated 24th September 2020. Candidates who have applied for the SSA Assam Teacher Recruitment 2020 can check the provisional list now and can submit their complaints/ grievances, if any, against the same during 11th December 2020 - 14th December 2020. Download PDF the merit list through the direct link provided below.

In order to submit complaint or grievance against the provisional merit list, candidates need to visit the official website ssa.assam.gov.in. The Grievance can be submitted online only by candidates who had applied online for the recruitment. SSA will not entertain any complaint or grievance received through FAX, E-mail, Phone, Postal Communication, etc. Check the full process to raise grievances below along with the direct link:

How to raise grievance or complaint against SSA Assam Assistant Teacher Provisional Merit List 2020?

Step 1: Visit the official website ssa.assam.gov.in

Step 2: Click on Provisional Merit List link under the 'Latest' tab

Step 3: Click on link stating "Link for Complaint/Grievance..."

Step 4: Login using Mobile Number & auto generated OTP

Step 5: Write complaint/grievance in the specific space

Step 6: Take print out for future reference

The given district-wise Merit List is provisional as of now and the selection of candidates is further subject to the verification of the documents and fulfillment of all other procedures. The mere publishing of candidates' name in the Provisional Merit List does not imply their appointment as Assistant Teachers. The appointment will be made through the Final Merit List. The Provisional List will automatically get cancelled with the publication of Final Merit List.