SSA Chandigarh JBT Answer Key 2022 (Out): Submit Objection Upto 14 Dec

SSA Chandigarh Answer Key 2022: Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan, Chandigarh (SSC Chandigarh) uploaded the answer key of the exam conducted for the post of Junior Basic Training (JBT). Those who have attended the SSA Chandigarh Exam can download SSA Answer Key from the website of the SSA. SSA Chandigarh JBT Answer Key Link is also provided for Question Paper Booklets (Set A, Set B, Set C and Set D) on the official website.

The candidates are also facilitated to submit objections, if any, against the answer key. The objections can be submitted upto 14 December 2022 by 4 PM. According to the official website, “Clarification regarding provisional answer key should reach to National Institute of Technical Teachers Training Institute, Chandigarh by online mode only along with a scanned copy of the crossed Demand Draft of Rs. 575/- (Rupees five hundred seventy-five only) per clarification, drawn in favour of the ‘Director, National Institute of Technical Teachers Training Institute, Chandigarh’ payable at Chandigarh.”

How to Download SSA Chandigarh JBT Answer Key 2022 ?

Visit the official website of SSA Chandigarh JBT Recruitment Login into your account with the help of ‘Username’ and ‘Password’ Click on the ‘Login’ Button Download SSA Chandigarh Answer Key

What is the SSA Chandigarh JBT Result Date ?

SSA Chandigarh will release the result on its official website on 21 December 2022 after 5 PM. The final result will be generated based on the performance in the written test.