SSA Gujarat Recruitment 2022: 1500 Vacancies Notified for Special Educator Posts, Apply Online from 26 May onwards

SSA Gujarat Recruitment 2022: Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA) Gujarat has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Special Educator. Interested and eligible candidates can submit their applications online through the prescribed format on or before 8 June 2022. SSA Gujarat Online Application will start from 26 May onwards. Candidates are required to keep checking on the official website. The board will release the detailed notice, including the essential qualification details and others. This drive is being done to recruit 1500 vacancies in different departments. Candidates can check the important dates, vacancy break up, salary, and other details below. Let's have a look.
Important Dates:
- Commencement of submission of online application: 26 May 2022
- Last date for submission of online application: 8 June 2022
SSA Gujarat Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details
- Special Educator - 1500 Posts
Special Educator: Cerebral Palsy (CP): 43 Posts
Special Educator: Multiple Disabilities (MD): 530 Posts
Special Educator: Intellectual Disabilities (ID/MR): 927 Posts
SSA Gujarat Recruitment 2022 Salary
- Special Educator: Cerebral Palsy (CP): Rs. 15,000/- per month
- Special Educator: Multiple Disabilities (MD): Rs. 15,000/- per month
- Special Educator: Intellectual Disabilities (ID/MR): Rs. 15,000/- per month
SSA Gujarat Recruitment 2022 Application Form
Interested candidates will be able to submit their applications online from 26 May to 8 June 2022. Candidates can take a printout of the application form for future reference.