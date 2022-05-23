SSA Gujarat Recruitment 2022: 1500 Vacancies Notified for Special Educator Posts, Apply Online from 26 May onwards

SSA Gujarat Recruitment 2022 Notification has been released for recruitment to the various posts of Special Educator. Candidates can check educational qualification, experience, selection criteria, and other details here.

SSA Gujarat Recruitment 2022: Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA) Gujarat has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Special Educator. Interested and eligible candidates can submit their applications online through the prescribed format on or before 8 June 2022. SSA Gujarat Online Application will start from 26 May onwards. Candidates are required to keep checking on the official website. The board will release the detailed notice, including the essential qualification details and others. This drive is being done to recruit 1500 vacancies in different departments. Candidates can check the important dates, vacancy break up, salary, and other details below. Let's have a look.

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of online application: 26 May 2022

Last date for submission of online application: 8 June 2022

SSA Gujarat Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

Special Educator - 1500 Posts

Special Educator: Cerebral Palsy (CP): 43 Posts

Special Educator: Multiple Disabilities (MD): 530 Posts

Special Educator: Intellectual Disabilities (ID/MR): 927 Posts

SSA Gujarat Recruitment 2022 Salary

Special Educator: Cerebral Palsy (CP): Rs. 15,000/- per month

Special Educator: Multiple Disabilities (MD): Rs. 15,000/- per month

Special Educator: Intellectual Disabilities (ID/MR): Rs. 15,000/- per month

SSA Gujarat Recruitment 2022 Application Form

Interested candidates will be able to submit their applications online from 26 May to 8 June 2022. Candidates can take a printout of the application form for future reference.