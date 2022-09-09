SSA Teacher Recruitment 2022: Check Vacancy, Salary and Other Details

SSA Teacher Recruitment 2022: Samagra Shiksha, Chandigarh has an opportunity for Teachers who are looking for jobs as Trained Graduate Teachers (TGT). The teachers will be appointed on a contractual basis and will get a fixed remuneration of Rs. 35400/-.
Candidates should note that the SSA Teacher Online Application Process will start on 12 September and will be continued till 03 October 2022. However, the last date for submitting the application fee is 06 October 2022. The candidates will be required to appear for an exam on 26 October 2022. They are required to log on to the website link i.e. https://online.ctestservices.com/nitttrtgt/ to submit the application.
SSA Teacher Notification Download
SSA Teacher Important Dates
|Starting Date of Online Application
|12 September 2022
|Last Date of Online Application
|03 October 2022
|Last date for deposit of Application Fee
|06 October 2022
|Display of “fee confirmation list” of candidates who
submitted applications and fees within the scheduled date.
|14 October 2022
|SSA TGT Exam Date
|26 October 2022
SSA Teacher Vacancy Details
|Subject
|Number of Vacancies
|TGT-English
|17
|TGT Hindi
|3
|TGT Punjabi
|2
|TGT Maths
|17
|TGT Science (Non Medical)
|31
|TGT Science (Medical)
|4
|TGT Social Studies
|16
|Total
|90
SSA Teacher Salary:
Rs. 35400/-
Eligibility Criteria for SSA Teacher Recruitment 2022
Educational Qualification:
- Graduate from a recognized University with relevant subjects/Elective subjects with at least 50% marks in aggregate;
- Degree of Bachelor of Education with relevant teaching subject or its equivalent from an Institute recognized by NCTE with at least 50% marks in aggregate;
- Pass Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET- Paper–II) conducted by the CBSE New Delhi in accordance with the Guidelines framed by the NCTE is compulsory.
- OR
- 4 years integrated B.A.B.Ed. / B.Sc.B.Ed. or an equivalent course with relevant subjects or an equivalent course recognized by NCTE with at least 50% marks in aggregate.
- Pass Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET-Paper-II) conducted by the CBSE New Delhi in accordance with the Guidelines framed by the NCTE is compulsory.
SSA Teacher Age Limit:
21 to 37 years
Selection Process for SSA Teacher Recruitment 2022
The selection will be done on the basis of an objective type test The exam will have 150 questions of 150 marks divided into parts
How to Apply for SSA Chandigarh Recruitment 2022
- Go to the website - https://online.ctestservices.com/nitttrtgt/.
- Click on the application link
- Enter the details
- Submit the application form