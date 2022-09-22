SSB GD Constable Recruitment 2022: 399 Vacancies to be Filled for CT Posts

SSB GD Constable Recruitment 2022: Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) will fill up 399 vacancies for Constable (General Duty) Posts under Sports Quota for the year 2022. Check Details Here.

SSB GD Constable Recruitment 2022: Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) will soon upload the notification for the post of Constable (General Duty) under Sports Quota for the year 2022. According to the short notice, a total of 399 vacancies will be filled under this recruitment. The details regarding the application dates will be announced through detailed notification. However, The closing date of the application will be 30 days from the date of publication of this advertisement in the employment newspaper.

What is SSB GD Constable Qualification?

Interested people be 10th passed and possess the required sports qualifications will be eligible to apply for SSB Recruitment 2022 and the age should be between 18 and 23 years. Students would be able to check the detailed qualification once the notification is available.

SSB GD Constable Salary

Rs. 21700 to Rs. 69100 under pay level 3 as per 7th CPC and other allowances as admissible.

What is SSB GD Constable Application Fee ?

Students are required to pay Rs. 100 only being fees (non-refundable) through Indian Postal Order and Demand Draft. However, SC/ ST & Female students are not required to submit the application fee.

Students may download the detailed advertisement for CT (GD) Constable Sports Quota 2022 from the website www.ssbrectt.gov.in Interested people can apply after going through all provisions contained in the advertisement to ensure that he/she is eligible;e for the post for which he/she is applying.