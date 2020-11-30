SSB Odisha Exam Date 2020 Released for Jr Asst & Jr Stenographer Posts @ssbodisha.nic.in, Check Details Here

SSB Odisha Exam Date 2020: State Selection Board (SSB), Odisha has released the exam date for the posts of Jr Asst & Jr Stenographer on its official website. All such candidates who have applied for the Jr Asst & Jr Stenographer posts can check the exam dates notification available on the official website of State Selection Board (SSB), Odisha - ssbodisha.nic.in.

As per the notification released by the State Selection Board (SSB), Odisha, the written exam for the recruitment to the posts of Junior Assistant and Junior Stenographer on its official website. The written examination for the Junior Assistant and Junior Stenographer posts pursuant to Advertisement No. 04/2020 will be conducted on 20 December 2020.

State Selection Board (SSB), Odisha will conduct the written exam on various exam centers including Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Balasore, Berhampur and Sambalpur Zones.

All such candidates who have applied for the Junior Assistant and Junior Stenographer posts against Advertisement No.04/2020 are advised to visit the website of SSB regularly for further details in this regards. Candidates can check the short notification regarding the exam date on its official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

Direct Link for SSB Odisha Exam Date 2020 for Jr Asst & Jr Stenographer Posts

You May Read Also

Government Jobs 2020 LIVE Updates: MMRDA, TMC, TANGEDCO Jobs

GPSC Civil Services Recruitment 2020: Notification Released for 209 Administrative Service Posts @gpsc.gujarat.gov.in

Government Jobs Exams Dates 2020 LIVE Updates: Writen Exam/Interview/DV/Skill Test and all live Updates

GPSC Recruitment 2020-21: Notification Released for 1203 Various Posts @gpsc.gujarat.gov.in

How to Download: SSB Odisha Exam Date 2020 for Jr Asst & Jr Stenographer Posts

Go to official website of State Selection Board (SSB), Odisha - ssbodisha.nic.in

Visit to the New Section available on the home page.

Click on the link-Written Examination for the post of Junior Assistant and Stenographer to be held on 20-12-2020 given on the homepage

A new window will open where you will get the PDF of the exam notice for Jr Asst & Jr Stenographer posts.

You are advised to download and save the save for your future reference.



Earlier State Selection Board (SSB), Odisha has invited applications for the recruitment of the posts for Jr Asst & Jr Stenographer pursuant to Advertisement No. 04/2020 on its official website.