SSC Calendar 2024 OUT at ssc.nic.in: Check Notification, Application Dates Here

SSC Calendar 2024: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has uploaded the calendar for the year 2024 on 07 November 2023. The candidates can check the notification date, application starting date and closing date of registration of all exams conducted by the commission such as CHSL, CGL, Constable and others in this article.

Exam Name Advertisement Date Application Dates Exam Date
Selection Post Exam Phase-12 2024 01 Feb 2024 01 to 28 Feb 2024 April - May 2024
SI in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces Exam 2024  15 Feb 2024 15 Feb to 14 March 2024 May - June 2024
JE Exam 2024 29 Feb 2024 29 Feb to 29 March May - June 2024
CHSL Exam 2024 2 April 2 April to 1 May June - July 2024
MTS Exam 2024 7 May 7 May to 6 June July - August 2024
CGL Exam 2024 11 June 11 June to 10 July Sep- Oct 2024
Stenographer Exam 2024 16 July 17 July to 14 Aug Oct-Nov 2024
JHT Exam 2024 23 July 23 July to 21 Aug Oct- Nov 2024
GD Constable Exam 2024 27 August 27 Aug to 27 Sept Dec - Jan 2025

 

