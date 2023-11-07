SSC Calendar 2024 OUT at ssc.nic.in: Check Notification, Application Dates Here

SSC Calendar 2024: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has uploaded the calendar for the year 2024 on 07 November 2023. The candidates can check the notification date, application starting date and closing date of registration of all exams conducted by the commission such as CHSL, CGL, Constable and others in this article.
The candidates can check the details regarding the advertisement dates, application dates and exam dates here.
|Exam Name
|Advertisement Date
|Application Dates
|Exam Date
|Selection Post Exam Phase-12 2024
|01 Feb 2024
|01 to 28 Feb 2024
|April - May 2024
|SI in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces Exam 2024
|15 Feb 2024
|15 Feb to 14 March 2024
|May - June 2024
|JE Exam 2024
|29 Feb 2024
|29 Feb to 29 March
|May - June 2024
|CHSL Exam 2024
|2 April
|2 April to 1 May
|June - July 2024
|MTS Exam 2024
|7 May
|7 May to 6 June
|July - August 2024
|CGL Exam 2024
|11 June
|11 June to 10 July
|Sep- Oct 2024
|Stenographer Exam 2024
|16 July
|17 July to 14 Aug
|Oct-Nov 2024
|JHT Exam 2024
|23 July
|23 July to 21 Aug
|Oct- Nov 2024
|GD Constable Exam 2024
|27 August
|27 Aug to 27 Sept
|Dec - Jan 2025