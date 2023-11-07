SSC Calendar 2024 OUT at ssc.nic.in: Check Notification, Application Dates Here

SSC Calendar 2024 has been released by the Staff Selection Commission at ssc.nic.in. Check Notification Dates, Application Dates and Exam Dates for JE, CHSL, MTS, CGL, Stenographer, JHT, GD Constable and other exams.

SSC Calendar 2024: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has uploaded the calendar for the year 2024 on 07 November 2023. The candidates can check the notification date, application starting date and closing date of registration of all exams conducted by the commission such as CHSL, CGL, Constable and others in this article.

The candidates can check the details regarding the advertisement dates, application dates and exam dates here.