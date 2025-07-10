SSC CGL 2025 Application Correction Window Opens at ssc.gov.in, Check Fields You Can Edit

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has opened the application correction window for SSC CGL 2025, offering candidates a final opportunity to rectify errors in their application forms. The SSC CGL application correction facility will remain available till July 11 on the official website, ssc.gov.in. Eligible candidates can log in to their accounts and make the necessary corrections.

As per the official notification, applicants are allowed to edit their SSC CGL 2025 application form twice. This means candidates who make an error while updating their form during the first correction attempt will be given one more chance to resubmit a corrected application.

To modify the application for the first time, candidates will have to pay a correction fee of Rs 200. For the second correction attempt, the charges will be Rs 500. Applicants are advised to carefully review their details before final submission to avoid disqualification.

SSC CGL 2025 Exam: What Changes Can You Make? The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has concluded the application process for 14,582 vacancies. The commission has now opened the application correction window, allowing candidates to edit their submitted online forms. Those wishing to make changes can visit the official website, ssc.gov.in, and update their details to avoid rejection of their application. Listed below are the details that can be edited: Name of the candidates Candidate’s parent name Date of birth Gender Class 10 roll number and other basic information. SSC CGL 2025: How to Edit Application Form at ssc.gov.in Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the SSC CGL Application Correction Link. Enter your credentials to log in. Go to your applications and make the necessary corrections. Review the form carefully. Pay the correction fee and submit it.