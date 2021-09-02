SSC CGL Answer Key 2021 Out @ssc.nic.in: Download Combined Graduate Level Response Sheet, Objection Link till 7 September

SSC CGL Answer Key has been released by Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on ssc.nic.in. Check Download Link and Other Details Here

SSC CGL Answer Key 2021: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has uploaded the answer key along with candidates’ sheet of Tier 1 Exam for Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Posts. All those who are waiting for SSC CGL Answer Key Link can now download SSC CGL Answer Key from the official website ssc.nic.in. You can also download SSC CGL Tier 1 Answer Key from this article by visiting the link below:

If you have any objection, you can give your representations in respect of the tentative Answer Keys through online mode from 02 September 2021 (6:00 PM) to 07 September 2021 (6:00 PM). You are also required to pay Rs. 100/- per question/answer challenged.

You can visit the link given above for submitting SSC CGL Answer Key Objections.

SSC CGL Exam was held from 13 August to 24 August 2021 for recruitment to the post of Assistant Audit Officer Group ‘B’ Gazetted (Non Ministerial), Assistant Section Officer, Inspector, Asstt. Enforcement Officer, Sub Inspector, Assistant, Divisional Accountant, Junior Statistical Officer, Statistical Investigator, Auditor, Accountant, Junior Accountant, Senior Secretariat Assistant/ Upper Division, Clerk, Tax Assistant etc.

More than 7000 vacancies are available for Group B and Group C Posts.

How to Download SSC CGL Answer Key ?

Visit the official website - ssc.nic.in

You need to click on the link ‘new gif Image Uploading of Tentative Answer Keys along with Candidates’ Response Sheet (s) of Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2020 (Tier-I)’

Download SSC CGL Answer Key PDF

Click on that link given at the below of the PDF ‘Link for Candidate’s Response Sheet(s) & Tentative Answer Keys and submission of Representation’

It will redirect you to a new page, click on ‘Submit’ link

Enter your details

Check SSC CGL Answers

You may take a print out of your Response Sheets, as the same will not be available after the above-specified time limit