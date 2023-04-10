JagranJosh Education Awards 2023: Meet our Jury!

SSC CGL 2023: Check Subject-Wise Best Books for Tier-I and Tier-II Exam

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) conducts the SSC Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Tier I and Tier II exam for various Group ‘B’ and Group ‘C’ posts. Candidates shall be shortlisted based on their performance in the computer-based examination.

Get All Details About SSC CGL Books Here.

SSC CGL Books 2023; The Staff Selection Commission, each year, conducts the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) exam for various Group ‘B’ and Group ‘C’ posts in different ministries/ departments/ organisations of the Government of India. Candidates who are going to appear in this upcoming exam should adhere to the unique preparation strategy and best SSC CGL Books to ace the exam in one attempt. 

Candidates shall be shortlisted based on their performance in the computer-based examination i.e., Tier 1 and Tier 2. Along with the best preparation strategy, candidates should pick the finest books and learning resources for effective preparation. Furthermore, NCERT books are good for clearing the basic concepts before moving ahead to the topic-wise books. 

In this article, we have shared the list of best books recommended by toppers for preparing for the SSC CGL exam.

Points to Remember Before Choosing SSC CGL Books

Some of the significant points to be noted while choosing the books for the preparation or revision of the syllabus are given below;

  • Refer to the books based on the latest syllabus and edition.
  • Make sure the books contain mock papers and previous year's question papers as it would be helpful in their preparation. 
  • Aspirants should also go through the expert’s recommendations and the feedback of previous toppers while choosing the books.

SSC CGL Exam Pattern 2023: Tier 1, Tier 2 Revised Paper Pattern, Marking Scheme

SSC CGL Books for English

The English section is one of the most scoring sections. Thus, the candidate should gain an understanding of Grammar, basic comprehension and writing ability, etc. 

Some of the important topics in Tier I  include Phrases and Idioms, One-word Substitution, Sentence Correction, Error Spotting, Synonyms-Antonyms, Active Passive, etc. 

The important topics in Tier II include Vocabulary, Grammar, sentence structure, synonyms/antonyms/homonyms, Idioms & Phrases, One-word substitution, etc.

SSC CGL English Books

Authors/Publication House

Objective General English

SP Bakshi (Arihant)

Competitive General English

Kiran Prakashan

Wren & Martin – High School English Grammar and Composition

Wren & Martin

From Plinth to Paramount

Neetu Singh

How to Prepare for Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension

Arun Sharma

Perfect Competitive English

V.K. Sinha

Quick Learning Objective General English

RS Aggarwal & Vikas Aggarwal

Objective English for Competitive Examinations

H M Prasad

SSC CGL Syllabus 2023: Topic-wise Tier 1 and Tier 2 Revised Syllabus PDF

SSC CGL Books for Mathematics

The Mathematics section is one of the most difficult sections. The questions shall assess the candidate’s ability to appropriately use numbers and number sense. 

Some important topics in Tier I include whole numbers, decimals, fractions and relationships between numbers, percentages, ratio & proportion, profit & loss, time and distance, time & work, etc.

Some of the important topics in Tier II include number systems, fundamental arithmetical operations,  algebra, geometry, mensuration, etc.

SSC CGL Maths Books

Authors/Publication House

Quantitative Aptitude

Dr R.S Agarwal

SSC Elementary and Advanced Maths

Kiran

NCERT Maths from Grade 6 to Grade 11

NCERT

Advance Maths

Rakesh Yadav

Magical Book on Quicker Maths

M Tyra

SSC CGL Cut Off 2023: Expected & Tier 1, 2 Previous Year Cut off Marks

SSC CGL Books for Reasoning

The Reasoning section is one of the trickiest and most time-consuming sections. The questions shall be both verbal and non-verbal type. 

Some of the important topics in Tier I include analogies, similarities, and differences, space visualization, spatial orientation, problem-solving, analysis, judgment, and decision-making. 

Some of the important topics in Tier II include semantic analogy, symbolic operations, symbolic/ number analogy, trends, figural analogy, space orientation, semantic classification, Venn diagrams, etc.

SSC CGL Reasoning Books

Authors/Publication House

Modern Approach to Verbal & Non-Verbal Reasoning

Dr R.S. Aggarwal

How to Prepare for Logical Reasoning

Arun Sharma

Analytical Reasoning

M.K. Pandey

Logical and Analytical Reasoning

A.K. Gupta

SSC CGL Books for General Awareness

The General Awareness section is one of the highest-scoring sections.  Questions are designed to check the knowledge of current events and of such matters of everyday observations and experience in their scientific aspect. 

Some of the important topics in Tier I & Tier II exam include questions relating to India and its neighbouring countries, especially about History, Culture, Geography, Economic Scene, General Policy & Scientific Research, etc. 

SSC CGL General Awareness Books

Authors/Publication House

NCERT Books of Class X, XII- History, Geography, Economics

NCERT

Manorama Yearbook

Manorama

General Knowledge

Lucent Publication

FAQ

Q1. What are the best books to prepare for SSC CGL?

At Jagran Josh, we have compiled the list of best books to prepare for SSC CGL exam. Read this article to know the books for English, Mathematics, Reasoning, General Awareness.

Q2. How to crack CGL in first attempt?

Candidates who are going to appear in this upcoming exam should adhere to the unique preparation strategy and best SSC CGL Books to ace the exam in one attempt. Refer to the books based on the latest syllabus and edition.

Q3. Is SSC CGL easy or tough?

Yes. As per the difficulty level of the exam over the past years, analysis show that the exam is usually moderate to difficult. SSC CGL has 2 tiers - Tier 1 and Tier 2. Tier 1 includes 4 subjects - Reasoning, General Awareness, English, and Quantitative Aptitude. SSC CGL Tier 2 Exam has 3 papers - Paper 1, Paper 2 and Paper 3.

Q4. What are the minimum qualifying marks for CGL Exam?

Minimum Qualifying Marks In Tier-I, Section-I, Section-II & Module-I Of Section-III Of Paper-I Of Tier-II, Paper-II & Paper-III Of Tier-II Exam Shall Be 30% For The UR Category, 25% For OBC/ EWS Category, And 20% For All Other Categories.

Q5. Is there any negative marking for SSC CGL exam?

Yes. There Will Be A Negative Marking Of 0.50 For Each Wrong Answer In The Tier I Exam. In Tier II, There Shall Be A Negative Marking Of 1 Mark For Each Wrong Answer In Section-I, Section-II, And Module-I Of Section-III Of Paper-I And 0.50 Marks For Each Wrong Answer In Paper-II And Paper-III.

Take Free Online SSC CGL 2022 Mock Test

Start Now

