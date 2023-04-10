SSC CGL 2023: Check Subject-Wise Best Books for Tier-I and Tier-II Exam

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) conducts the SSC Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Tier I and Tier II exam for various Group ‘B’ and Group ‘C’ posts. Candidates shall be shortlisted based on their performance in the computer-based examination.

SSC CGL Books 2023; The Staff Selection Commission, each year, conducts the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) exam for various Group ‘B’ and Group ‘C’ posts in different ministries/ departments/ organisations of the Government of India. Candidates who are going to appear in this upcoming exam should adhere to the unique preparation strategy and best SSC CGL Books to ace the exam in one attempt.

Candidates shall be shortlisted based on their performance in the computer-based examination i.e., Tier 1 and Tier 2. Along with the best preparation strategy, candidates should pick the finest books and learning resources for effective preparation. Furthermore, NCERT books are good for clearing the basic concepts before moving ahead to the topic-wise books.

In this article, we have shared the list of best books recommended by toppers for preparing for the SSC CGL exam.

Points to Remember Before Choosing SSC CGL Books

Some of the significant points to be noted while choosing the books for the preparation or revision of the syllabus are given below;

Refer to the books based on the latest syllabus and edition.

Make sure the books contain mock papers and previous year's question papers as it would be helpful in their preparation.

Aspirants should also go through the expert’s recommendations and the feedback of previous toppers while choosing the books.

SSC CGL Books for English

The English section is one of the most scoring sections. Thus, the candidate should gain an understanding of Grammar, basic comprehension and writing ability, etc.

Some of the important topics in Tier I include Phrases and Idioms, One-word Substitution, Sentence Correction, Error Spotting, Synonyms-Antonyms, Active Passive, etc.

The important topics in Tier II include Vocabulary, Grammar, sentence structure, synonyms/antonyms/homonyms, Idioms & Phrases, One-word substitution, etc.

SSC CGL English Books Authors/Publication House Objective General English SP Bakshi (Arihant) Competitive General English Kiran Prakashan Wren & Martin – High School English Grammar and Composition Wren & Martin From Plinth to Paramount Neetu Singh How to Prepare for Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension Arun Sharma Perfect Competitive English V.K. Sinha Quick Learning Objective General English RS Aggarwal & Vikas Aggarwal Objective English for Competitive Examinations H M Prasad

SSC CGL Books for Mathematics

The Mathematics section is one of the most difficult sections. The questions shall assess the candidate’s ability to appropriately use numbers and number sense.

Some important topics in Tier I include whole numbers, decimals, fractions and relationships between numbers, percentages, ratio & proportion, profit & loss, time and distance, time & work, etc.

Some of the important topics in Tier II include number systems, fundamental arithmetical operations, algebra, geometry, mensuration, etc.

SSC CGL Maths Books Authors/Publication House Quantitative Aptitude Dr R.S Agarwal SSC Elementary and Advanced Maths Kiran NCERT Maths from Grade 6 to Grade 11 NCERT Advance Maths Rakesh Yadav Magical Book on Quicker Maths M Tyra

SSC CGL Books for Reasoning

The Reasoning section is one of the trickiest and most time-consuming sections. The questions shall be both verbal and non-verbal type.

Some of the important topics in Tier I include analogies, similarities, and differences, space visualization, spatial orientation, problem-solving, analysis, judgment, and decision-making.

Some of the important topics in Tier II include semantic analogy, symbolic operations, symbolic/ number analogy, trends, figural analogy, space orientation, semantic classification, Venn diagrams, etc.

SSC CGL Reasoning Books Authors/Publication House Modern Approach to Verbal & Non-Verbal Reasoning Dr R.S. Aggarwal How to Prepare for Logical Reasoning Arun Sharma Analytical Reasoning M.K. Pandey Logical and Analytical Reasoning A.K. Gupta

SSC CGL Books for General Awareness

The General Awareness section is one of the highest-scoring sections. Questions are designed to check the knowledge of current events and of such matters of everyday observations and experience in their scientific aspect.

Some of the important topics in Tier I & Tier II exam include questions relating to India and its neighbouring countries, especially about History, Culture, Geography, Economic Scene, General Policy & Scientific Research, etc.