SSC CGL Exam Pattern 2023: Check Marking Scheme, Question Weightage for Tier I & Tier II

As per the revised SSC CGL exam pattern, the Tier I exam is qualifying in nature however compulsory for all aspirants. However, the Tier II exam comprises three papers i.e Papers I, II, and III. Paper I is mandatory for all posts, Paper II will be for only those candidates who apply for the Junior Statistical Officer (JSO) and Statistical Investigator Grade-II posts and Paper III will be for only those candidates who apply for Assistant Audit Officer/ Assistant Accounts Officer post. Marks obtained in the Tier II exam shall be considered for final selection.

In this article, we have shared the detailed exam pattern for Tier I and Tier II along with the marking scheme, question pattern and weightage.

SSC CGL Exam Pattern 2023 Overview

SSC stands for Staff Selection Commission which is the exam conducting body for the CGL exam. We have given below the key highlights of the exam pattern for all the aspirants who are going to appear in the upcoming exam.

Conducting Body Staff Selection Commission Department Group ‘B’ and Group ‘C’ Post Name Assistant Audit Officer/Assistant Accounts Officer Junior Statistical Officer Statistical Investigator Grade-II Research Assistant in National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) All other Posts SSC CGL Selection Process Tier I & Tier II Vacancy 7500 (tentative) Exam Mode Computer-Based Test (Online) Question Type Tier I: Objective Type, Multiple choice questions Tier II: Objective Type, Multiple choice questions, except for Module II of Section-III of Paper-I Negative Marking Yes

SSC CGL Exam Pattern for Tier I

The Tier-I Exam Pattern comprises 4 sections with 100 objective-type, multiple-choice questions for 200 marks.

The questions will be available in both English & Hindi except for English Comprehension.

There will be a negative marking of 0.50 for each wrong answer.

The four sections in the Tier I exam are General Intelligence and Reasoning, General Awareness, Quantitative Aptitude, and English Comprehension.

SSC CGL Tier I Exam Pattern S.No Section Number of Questions Maximum marks Duration 1 General Intelligence and Reasoning 25 50 1 hour 2 General Awareness 25 50 3 Quantitative Aptitude 25 50 4 English Comprehension 25 50 Total 100 200

SSC CGL Exam Pattern for Tier II

The Tier II exam pattern comprises three papers i.e paper I, II, and III. Paper I is mandatory for all posts. Paper II will be for only those candidates who apply for the Junior Statistical Officer (JSO) and Statistical Investigator Grade-II posts. Paper III will be for only those candidates who apply for Assistant Audit Officer/ Assistant Accounts Officer post.

Tier-II (all papers) shall consist of objective type, multiple choice questions, except for module-II of section-III of paper-I.

The questions shall be bilingual (English & Hindi) except for English Language and Comprehension module in section II of paper-I.

Negative marking of 1 mark for each wrong answer shall be applicable in section-I, section II, and module-I of section III of paper-I and 0.50 marks for each wrong answer in paper-II and paper-III.

It will be mandatory for the candidates to qualify all the sections of Paper-I.

S.No Tier II Papers Duration 1 Paper-I: (Compulsory for all posts) 2 hours 30 minutes 2 Paper-II: Junior Statistical Officer (JSO) 2 hours 3 Paper-III: Assistant Audit Officer/ Assistant Accounts Officer 2 hours

Below, we have discussed the Tier II exam pattern in detail for each paper. Candidates can refer to CGL Syllabus here for detailed topics (Tier I and Tier II).

SSC CGL Tier II Paper 1 Exam Pattern

Paper 1 of Tier II shall be conducted in two sessions - Session I and Session II. In session I, there shall be three sections and two modules in each section. Candidates shall get 1 hour to complete section I (two modules). Immediately after completion of section I, candidates shall sit for section II (two modules) for which they shall get 1 hour. After section II is successfully concluded, section III (module I) shall commence immediately for which candidates shall get 15 minutes.

On completion of module I of section III, session I shall come to an end. After the completion of session I, candidates will get a break for re-registration for session II. The module II of section III shall be held in session II for which candidates shall get 15 minutes.

SSC CGL Tier I Paper 1 Exam Pattern Sessions Sections Module Subject No. of Questions Marks Weightage Duration Session I Section I Module-I Mathematical Abilities 30 90 23% 1 hour Module-II Reasoning and General Intelligence 30 90 23% Section II Module-I English Language and Comprehension 45 135 35% 1 hour Module-II General Awareness 25 75 19% Section III Module-I Computer Knowledge Test 20 60 Qualifying 15 minutes Session II Module-II Data Entry Speed Test One Data Entry Task Qualifying 15 minutes

SSC CGL Tier II Paper 2 and 3 Exam Pattern

Paper-II will be for only those candidates who apply for the posts of Junior Statistical Officer (JSO) in the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation and Statistical Investigator Grade-II in the office of Registrar General of India (M/o Home Affairs) and who are shortlisted in Tier-I for these Posts.

Paper-III will be for only those candidates who are shortlisted in Tier-I for Paper-III i.e. for the posts of Assistant Audit Officer/ Assistant Accounts Officer.

SSC CGL Tier II Paper 2 & Paper 3 Exam Pattern Paper Section No. of question Maximum Marks Duration Paper II Statistics 100 200 2 hours Paper III General Studies (Finance and Economics) 100 200 2 hours

