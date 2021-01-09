SSC CGL DV 2021 Admit Card Released @ssc.nic.in, Download SSCMPR CGL 2018 Document Verification Call Letter Here

SSC CGL DV 2021 Admit Card: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has uploaded the admit cards for SSC SSCMPR CGL DV 2021 Admit Card on its regional official website. All such candidates who are going to appear for the document verification round within the respective region can download their admit card through the official website.i.e.sscmpr.org.

SSCMPR CGL DV 2021 Admit Card Download Link is given below. Candidates can download the call letter by login on the official website. The easy steps to download the admit card is given below.

Visit the official website of SSCMPR.i.e.sscmpr.org. Click on SSC CGL DV 2021 Admit Card Flashing on the homepage. Enter the Roll Number/Registration Number, Date of Birth and click on submit button. The SSC CGL DV 2021 Admit Card will be displayed. The candidates can download the admit card and save it for future reference.

All candidates are advised to take a printout of the SSC CGL DV 2021 Admit Card and carry on the day of document verification along with the required documents. Otherwise, the candidate will not be allowed to appear in the documentation round. Candidates can directly download SSC CGL DV 2021 Admit Card by clicking on the below link.

Download SSC CGL DV 2021 Admit Card

SSC CGL DV 2021 is scheduled to be held from 28 January 2021 to 12 February 2021 at various exam centres to recruit various vacancies under Group B and C Categories through Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Exam 2018. This drive is being done to recruit 12929 vacancies. Candidates can download SSC CGL DV 2021 Admit Card by clicking on the above link.

