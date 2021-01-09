UPSC Recruitment 2021 for Assistant Director, Specialist Grade 2 Assistant Professor, Assistant Director and Other Posts, Apply @upsc.gov.in

UPSC Recruitment 2021: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Assistant Director, Specialist Grade 2 Assistant Professor, Assistant Director and Other Posts. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 28 January 2021 at upsc.gov.in.

Important Dates:

Closing date for submission of online recruitment application through a website: 28 January 2021

Last date for printing of completely submitted online application: 29 January 2021

UPSC Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Assistant Director(Shipping)- 1 Post

Specialist Grade III Assistant

Professor (Dermatology,Venereology & Leprosy) - 6 Posts

Specialist Grade III Assistant

Professor (Medical Gastroenterology) - 7 Posts

Specialist Grade III Assistant Professor (Ophthalmology) - 13 Posts

Specialist Grade III Assistant Professor (Obstetrics and Gynaecology) - 19 Posts

Specialist Grade III Assistant Professor (Paediatric Cardiology) - 2 Posts

Specialist Grade III Assistant Professor(Paediatric Surgery) - 1 Post

Specialist Grade III Assistant Professor (Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery) - 6 Posts

Assistant Director(Ballistics), Forensic Science Laboratory, Home Department - 1 Post

UPSC Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Assistant Director(Shipping)- Degree of a recognized University/Institute.

Specialist Grade III Assistant Professor (Dermatology, Venereology & Leprosy), Specialist Grade III Assistant Professor (Medical Gastroenterology), Specialist Grade III Assistant Professor (Ophthalmology), Obseretrics and Gynaecology, Paediatric Cardiology, Paediatric Surgery,Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery - Candidate should have a recognized MBBS degree qualification included in the First Schedule or Second Schedule or Part II of the Third Schedule (other than licentiate qualifications) to the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956; Graduate degree in the concerned speciality or super speciality mentioned in Section A of Schedule VI from recognized Teaching Institute; Post Graduate degree in the concerned speciality or super speciality.

Assistant Director(Ballistics), Forensic Science Laboratory, Home Department - Master’s degree in Physics or Mathematics or Forensic Science with Physics or Mathematics or Forensic Science as one of the subject at B.Sc. level from a recognized University or equivalent.

How to apply for UPSC Recruitment 2021

Interested candidates can apply online on or before 29 January 2021. After submitting the online application, the candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference.