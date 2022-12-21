SSC CGL Result 2022 Out for Tier 3 at@ssc.nic.in,Check List of Qualified Candidates for DV/Skill Test Round

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced the list of qualified candidates for the post of (CGLE) 2021 on its official website-ssc.nic.in. Download PDF here.

SSC CGL Tier 3 Result 2022 Download: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced the list of qualified candidates for the post of Combined Graduate Level (Tier-III) Examination (CGLE) 2021 on its official website. The candidates have been shortlisted for the Document Verification/Skill Test round as per the selection process for the Combined Graduate Level Examination. 
The Skill Tests of the shortlisted candidates in Tier-III Examination will be held from 04.01.2023 onwards. 
All those candidates appeared in the various round of selection process for Combined Graduate Level Examination (Tier-III), 2021 can check the SSC CGL Result 2022 from the official website of SSC-ssc.nic.in.

Alternatively you can download the SSC Combined Graduate Level (Tier-III) Result 2022 Download directly through the link given below. 

SSC Combined Graduate Level (Tier-III) CPT Result Download Link

SSC Combined Graduate Level (Tier-III) Result Download Link for AAO

SSC CGL Tier 3 Result Link for  Junior Statistical Officer (List-2).

SSC Combined Graduate Level (Tier-III) Result Download Link for  Statistical Investigator Grade-I-

SSC Combined Graduate Level (Tier-III)Result Download Link  CPT (List-4).

SSC CGL Tier 3 Cut-Off
Assistant Audit Officer (A.A.O.):

Category  Cut off
SC 532.26371
ST  529.11824
OBC 574.51889
EWS 570.83132
UR 636.78337
OH 516.57563
HH 423.80476
Other PWD 272.79194

How to Download SSC Combined Graduate Level (Tier-III) Result

  1. Go to official website of SSC - ssc.nic.in/'Result' Sectio
  2. Click on 'click here' given under 'Result' column against 'Combined Graduate Level Examination (Tier-III), 2021 - Candidates provisionally shortlisted in Tier-III for appearing in Document Verification and Skill Test for Posts other than those
  3. Download SSC Combined Graduate Level (Tier-III) Result PDF
  4. Check name and roll number of selected candidates

