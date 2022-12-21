SSC CGL Result 2022 Out for Tier 3 at@ssc.nic.in,Check List of Qualified Candidates for DV/Skill Test Round

SSC CGL Tier 3 Result 2022 Download: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced the list of qualified candidates for the post of Combined Graduate Level (Tier-III) Examination (CGLE) 2021 on its official website. The candidates have been shortlisted for the Document Verification/Skill Test round as per the selection process for the Combined Graduate Level Examination.
The Skill Tests of the shortlisted candidates in Tier-III Examination will be held from 04.01.2023 onwards.
All those candidates appeared in the various round of selection process for Combined Graduate Level Examination (Tier-III), 2021 can check the SSC CGL Result 2022 from the official website of SSC-ssc.nic.in.
Alternatively you can download the SSC Combined Graduate Level (Tier-III) Result 2022 Download directly through the link given below.
SSC CGL Tier 3 Cut-Off
Assistant Audit Officer (A.A.O.):
|Category
|Cut off
|SC
|532.26371
|ST
|529.11824
|OBC
|574.51889
|EWS
|570.83132
|UR
|636.78337
|OH
|516.57563
|HH
|423.80476
|Other PWD
|272.79194
How to Download SSC Combined Graduate Level (Tier-III) Result
- Go to official website of SSC - ssc.nic.in/'Result' Sectio
- Click on 'click here' given under 'Result' column against 'Combined Graduate Level Examination (Tier-III), 2021 - Candidates provisionally shortlisted in Tier-III for appearing in Document Verification and Skill Test for Posts other than those
- Download SSC Combined Graduate Level (Tier-III) Result PDF
- Check name and roll number of selected candidates