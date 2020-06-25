SSC CGL Tier 1 2019-20 Result to be out anytime @ssc.nic.in, Check SSC CGL Tier 1 2019 Result Updates here

SSC CGL Tier 1 2020 Result: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is all set to release SSC CGL Tier 1 Result 2020 on its official website.i.e.ssc.nic.in. All those candidates who are eagerly waiting for SSC CGL Result 2019-20 will be soon able to download the result through the official website of SSC.i.e.ssc.nic.in.

As per media reports, the result of SSC CGL Tier 1 2020 Result can be announced anytime at SSC Website.i.e.ssc.nic.in. However, the commission has yet not released any confirmation in this regard.

In a bid to check and be updated about the updating of the result, candidates should keep checking on the official website. You can get all the latest update regarding the SSC CGL Tier 1 2020 Result here. It is noted that due to pandemic, most of the results including CGL, CHSL Tier 1 2019 and much more are pending.

SSC CGL Tier 1 2019-20 Exam was conducted from 2 to 11 March 2020 at 131 exam centre across the country. Those candidates who will qualify in SSC CGL Tier 1 2019 will be able to appear in SSC CGL Tier 2 2020 Exam which will be held from 14 to 17 October at various exam centres.

Likewise, the result of SSC JHT Tier 2 2019 for Junior Hindi Translator, Senior Hindi Translator and Hindi Pradhyapak is also expected to release soon.

Due to pandemic, most of the results including CGL, CHSL Tier 1 2019, JE, Stenographer Grade C and D Exam, Selection Post 8 Result are pending. The release date of results will be intimidated to the candidates in due course. The candidates are advised to keep visiting on the official website for latest updates.

Procedure to download SSC CGL Tier 1 2019 Result

Visit the official website.i.e.ssc.nic.in.

Click on SSC CGL Tier 1 2019 Result flashing on the homepage.

Enter the credentials such as roll number, age limit, captcha and submit button.

The SSC CGL Tier 1 2019 Result will be displayed.

Candidates can download and take a printout of the result for future reference.

Official Website

Download Region Wise SSC CGL Tier 1 2019 Result

SSC Region Official website Central Region (CR) www.ssc-cr.org Northern Region (NR) www.sscnr.net.in Madhya Pradesh Sub-Region (MPR) www.sscmpr.org North Eastern Region (NER) www.sscner.org.in Eastern Region (ER) www.sscer.org Karnataka, Kerala Region (KKR) www.ssckkr.kar.nic.in North Western Sub-Region (NWR) www.sscnwr.org Western Region (WR) www.sscwr.net Southern Region (SR) www.sscsr.gov.in

This exam is being done to recruit 9488 Vacancies under SSC CGL 2019-20 Recruitment for various posts under Group B and C Categories in different Ministries/Departments/Organisations of the government of India. All candidates are advised to stay tuned with this article, once the result is out candidates will be able to directly download Region Wise SSC CGL 2019 Result by clicking on the links given in the table.