SSC CGL Tier 1 Result 2021(Out) @ssc.nic.in, Download PDF, Check Cut-off Here

 The staff Selection Commission (SSC) has declared the result of the SSC CGL Tier 1 Exam 2021 on its official website-ssc.nic.in. Download PDF here.

Updated: Jul 5, 2022 09:30 IST
SSC CGL Tier 1 Result 2021 Download: The staff Selection Commission (SSC) has declared the result of the SSC CGL Tier 1 Exam 2021 on its official website. Those candidates who appeared in the Combined Graduate Level Examination (Tier-I) 2021 conducted from 11.04.2022 to 21.04.2022 in the Computer Based Mode can check the SSC CGL Tier 1 Result 2021 available on the official website of SSC-ssc.nic.in. 

You can download the SSC CGL Result for the various posts includig Assistant Audit Officer and Assistant Accounts Officer (List-1), Junior Statistical Officer (JSO) (List-2), Statistical Investigator (SI) Grade-II from the link provided below. 

Direct Link to Download: SSC CGL Tier 1 Result 2021

Applicants should note that based on marks scored in Tier-I Examination, candidates have been shortlisted with their  concerned category to appear in Tier-II and Tier-III examinations. Commission has also released the separate cut-offs for the posts of Assistant Audit Officer and Assistant Accounts Officer (List-1), Junior Statistical Officer (JSO) (List-2), Statistical Investigator (SI) Grade-II  and all other posts.

As per the short notice released, the Tier-II of Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2021 is scheduled on 8th and 10th August, 2022 while Tier-III for all candidates will be held on 21.08.2022 (Sunday).

You can download the SSC CGL Tier 1 Result 2021 from the official website after following the steps given below. 

How to Download SSC CGL Tier 1 Result 2021 ?

  1. Go to the official website of SSC-ssc.nic.in
  2. Click on 'Click Here' given against ' Combined Graduate Level Examination (Tier-I), 2021 – Declaration of Result of Tier-I for short-listing candidates to appear in Tier-II & Tier-III Examination  (346.28 KB) given on home page.
  3. Download the PDF of the  SSC CGL Tier 1 Result 2021
  4. Check Details of the selected candidates

