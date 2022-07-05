SSC CGL Tier 1 Result 2021(Out) @ssc.nic.in, Download PDF, Check Cut-off Here

SSC CGL Tier 1 Result 2021 Download: The staff Selection Commission (SSC) has declared the result of the SSC CGL Tier 1 Exam 2021 on its official website. Those candidates who appeared in the Combined Graduate Level Examination (Tier-I) 2021 conducted from 11.04.2022 to 21.04.2022 in the Computer Based Mode can check the SSC CGL Tier 1 Result 2021 available on the official website of SSC-ssc.nic.in.
You can download the SSC CGL Result for the various posts includig Assistant Audit Officer and Assistant Accounts Officer (List-1), Junior Statistical Officer (JSO) (List-2), Statistical Investigator (SI) Grade-II from the link provided below.
Direct Link to Download: SSC CGL Tier 1 Result 2021
Applicants should note that based on marks scored in Tier-I Examination, candidates have been shortlisted with their concerned category to appear in Tier-II and Tier-III examinations. Commission has also released the separate cut-offs for the posts of Assistant Audit Officer and Assistant Accounts Officer (List-1), Junior Statistical Officer (JSO) (List-2), Statistical Investigator (SI) Grade-II and all other posts.
As per the short notice released, the Tier-II of Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2021 is scheduled on 8th and 10th August, 2022 while Tier-III for all candidates will be held on 21.08.2022 (Sunday).
You can download the SSC CGL Tier 1 Result 2021 from the official website after following the steps given below.
How to Download SSC CGL Tier 1 Result 2021 ?
- Go to the official website of SSC-ssc.nic.in
- Click on 'Click Here' given against ' Combined Graduate Level Examination (Tier-I), 2021 – Declaration of Result of Tier-I for short-listing candidates to appear in Tier-II & Tier-III Examination (346.28 KB) given on home page.
- Download the PDF of the SSC CGL Tier 1 Result 2021
- Check Details of the selected candidates