SSC CGL Tier 2 Admit Card 2022 Soon, Check Your Application Status @sscer.org

SSC CGL Tier 2 Admit Card 2022:  The commission has released the admit card for the online exam for Combined Graduate Level Tier 2 on ER. Admit Card will be released soon on the official regional website.

SSC CGL Tier 2 Admit Card 2022
SSC CGL Tier 2 Admit Card 2022

SSC CGL Tier 2 Admit Card 2022: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is soon going to release the admit card for the online exam for the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Tier 2 Exam 2022.  However, On 22 July 2022, the commission uploaded the SSC CGL Tier 2 Application Status for Eastern Region (ER) on sscer.org.  Candidates who have qualified in SSC CGL Tier 1 Exam can check the status of their application by clicking on the SSC CGL Tier 2 Admit Card Link provided below:

SSC CGL Tier 2 Application Status

SSC CGL Tier 2 Exam will be conducted from 08 to 10 August 2022. Candidates can check their exam date, time and venue on the SSC CGL 2 Admit Card which will be released on the regional websites of the commission i.e. SSC CR, NR, ER, WR, NER, NWR, KKR and MPR.

How to Check SSC CGL Tier 2 Application Status 2022 ?

Step 1: Go to the official website of SSC. For example - sscer.org

Step 2: Click on the application status link ‘Know Your Status of Combined Graduate Level (Tier-II) Examination, 2021’

Step 3: Provide your Roll No. / Registration ID or Name and ‘Date of Birth’

Step 4: Enter the sum

Step 5: Check SSC CGL 2 Application Status

 

SSC CGL Tier 2 Exam Pattern 2022

The candidates can check the exam pattern of the Tier 2 Exam through the table below:

Subject

No. of Questions

Marks

Time

Quantitative Abilities

100

200

2 Hours

English Language and Comprehension

200

200

2 Hours

Statistics

100

200

2 Hours

General Studies (Finance & Economics)

(Only for Assistant Audit Officer/ Assistant Accounts Officer)

100

200

2 Hours

How to Check SSC CGL Tier 2 Application Status 2022 ?

Step 1: Visit the official website of SSC. For example  SSC KKR - ssckkr.kar.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the admit card link given on the homepage

Step 3: Now, a new page will be opened where you are required to provide the details

Step 4: Download SSC CGL Tier 2 Admit Card 2022

The candidates will be called for SSC CGL Tier 3 on 21 August 2022. 

SSC CGL Tier 1 was held from  11 to 21 April 2022 and the result was declared on 04 July 2022. As per the result,  a total of 156387 have cleared the SSC CGL Tier 1 Exam.

 

FAQ

How to Download SSC CGL Tier 2 Admit Card 2022 ?

The candidates can download the admit card by visiting the SSC regional websites.

What is SSC CGL Tier 2 Exam Date ?

08 to 10 August 2022

Is SSC CGL Tier 2 Admit Card Released ?

Not Yet
Jagran Play
रोमांचक गेम्स खेलें और जीतें एक लाख रुपए तक कैश
अभी खेलें
ludo_expresssnakes_ladderLudo miniCricket smash
ludo_expresssnakes_ladderLudo miniCricket smash
Next
Comment ()

Post Comment

3 + 7 =
Post
Disclaimer: Comments will be moderated by Jagranjosh editorial team. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant will not be published. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.