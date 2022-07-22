SSC CGL Tier 2 Admit Card 2022 Soon, Check Your Application Status @sscer.org

SSC CGL Tier 2 Admit Card 2022: The commission has released the admit card for the online exam for Combined Graduate Level Tier 2 on ER. Admit Card will be released soon on the official regional website.

SSC CGL Tier 2 Admit Card 2022: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is soon going to release the admit card for the online exam for the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Tier 2 Exam 2022. However, On 22 July 2022, the commission uploaded the SSC CGL Tier 2 Application Status for Eastern Region (ER) on sscer.org. Candidates who have qualified in SSC CGL Tier 1 Exam can check the status of their application by clicking on the SSC CGL Tier 2 Admit Card Link provided below:

SSC CGL Tier 2 Exam will be conducted from 08 to 10 August 2022. Candidates can check their exam date, time and venue on the SSC CGL 2 Admit Card which will be released on the regional websites of the commission i.e. SSC CR, NR, ER, WR, NER, NWR, KKR and MPR.



How to Check SSC CGL Tier 2 Application Status 2022 ?

Step 1: Go to the official website of SSC. For example - sscer.org

Step 2: Click on the application status link ‘Know Your Status of Combined Graduate Level (Tier-II) Examination, 2021’

Step 3: Provide your Roll No. / Registration ID or Name and ‘Date of Birth’

Step 4: Enter the sum

Step 5: Check SSC CGL 2 Application Status

SSC CGL Tier 2 Exam Pattern 2022

The candidates can check the exam pattern of the Tier 2 Exam through the table below:

Subject No. of Questions Marks Time Quantitative Abilities 100 200 2 Hours English Language and Comprehension 200 200 2 Hours Statistics 100 200 2 Hours General Studies (Finance & Economics) (Only for Assistant Audit Officer/ Assistant Accounts Officer) 100 200 2 Hours

How to Check SSC CGL Tier 2 Application Status 2022 ?

Step 1: Visit the official website of SSC. For example SSC KKR - ssckkr.kar.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the admit card link given on the homepage

Step 3: Now, a new page will be opened where you are required to provide the details

Step 4: Download SSC CGL Tier 2 Admit Card 2022

The candidates will be called for SSC CGL Tier 3 on 21 August 2022.

SSC CGL Tier 1 was held from 11 to 21 April 2022 and the result was declared on 04 July 2022. As per the result, a total of 156387 have cleared the SSC CGL Tier 1 Exam.