SSC CGL Tier 2 Exam Analysis 2023 (6th March): Paper Review, Difficulty Level and Good Attempts

SSC CGL Tier 2 Exam Analysis 2023: The Staff Selection Commission successfully concluded the SSC CGL Tier 2 Examination (Day 4) on 6th March 2023 across India. Based on the feedback from the candidate who appeared in the examination, the Exam Prep team of Jagran Josh brings you the SSC CGL Tier 2 Exam Analysis in detail. The SSC CGL 2023 Tier 2 exam is being held on 2nd March, 3rd March, 4th March, 6th March, and 7th March 2023.
One of the biggest government exams held in India, the SSC CGL (Combined Graduate Level) exam is held for the recruitment of graduate students in the Grade ‘B’ and ‘C’ category posts in various Ministries, Departments, and Offices of Government of India. The SSC CGL exam is a great opportunity for students aspiring to work in the Central Government.
In this article, we shall look at the SSC CGL Tier 2 Exam Analysis 2023 to understand the difficulty level, good attempts and topics asked in the SSC CGL Tier 2 Exam 2023.
SSC CGL Tier 2 Exam Analysis 2023 Overview
The Tier II of the Combined Graduate Level Examination 2023 has been scheduled to be held from 2nd March to 7th March 2023. The SSC CGL Tier 2 Exam 2023 is being held in 3 phases: Paper-1 (Compulsory for all posts), Paper-2 (Junior Statistical Officer JSO), and Paper-3 (Assistant Audit Officer/ Assistant Accounts Officer).
SSC CGL Tier 2 Exam Analysis 2023 for 6th March 2023
Today, the SSC CGL Tier 2 Exam (Day 4) was held successfully where candidates appeared for Paper-1 in two shifts. The SSC CGL Tier 2 subjects in Paper-1 included Mathematical Abilities, Reasoning and General Intelligence, English Language, General Awareness, Computer Knowledge Test, and Data Entry Speed Test.
Good Attempts & Difficulty Level
As per the SSC CGL Tier 2 Review on 6th March 2023, candidates shared that the difficulty level of the SSC CGL Tier 2 was Easy to Moderate. Below, we have shared the overall good attempts for each section.
|
SSC CGL Tier 2 Exam Analysis 2023 (6th March)
|
Subjects
|
No. of Questions
|
Good Attempts
|
Difficulty Level
|
Mathematical Abilities
|
30
|
24-26
|
Moderate
|
Reasoning & General Intelligence
|
30
|
26-28
|
Easy
|
English Language & Comprehension
|
45
|
39-41
|
Easy to Moderate
|
General Awareness
|
25
|
20-23
|
Moderate
|
Computer Knowledge Test
|
20
|
15-17
|
Easy to Moderate
|
Overall
|
124-135
|
Easy to Moderate
SSC CGL Tier 2 Review: Section-wise Analysis, Topics Asked
Mathematical Abilities
As per the SSC CGL Tier 2 Review for Mathematical Abilities, candidates reported that the section was Moderate. Below, check the topics asked and question weightage from this section.
|
Topics
|
No. of Questions Asked
|
Percentage
|
2-3
|
Geometry
|
2
|
Mixture Allegation
|
1
|
Probability
|
1
|
Mean, Median, Mode
|
2
|
Profit & Loss
|
2
|
Simple Interest & Compound Interest
|
2
|
Time, Speed & Distance
|
1
|
Time & Work
|
1
|
Mensuration
|
2-3
|
Height & Distance
|
2
|
Trigonometry
|
1
|
Algebra
|
1
|
Number System
|
1-2
|
Miscellaneous
|
7-8
Reasoning & General Intelligence
As per the SSC CGL Tier 2 Review for Reasoning & General Intelligence, candidates reported that the section was Easy. Below, check the topics asked and question weightage from this section.
|
Topics
|
No. of Questions Asked
|
Inequality
|
2
|
Syllogistic Reasoning
|
2
|
Data Sufficiency
|
2-3
|
Paper Folding
|
1
|
Mirror Image
|
1
|
Embedded Image
|
1
|
Seating Arrangement
|
2-3
|
Order & Ranking
|
1
|
Blood Relation
|
2-3
|
Coding-Decoding
|
2-3
|
Image Based Series
|
2-3
|
Number Series
|
1
|
Analogy
|
1
|
Miscellaneous
|
7-8
English Language & Comprehension
As per the SSC CGL Tier 2 Review for English Language & Comprehension, candidates reported that the section was Easy to Moderate. Below, check the topics asked and question weightage from this section.
|
Topics
|
No. of Questions Asked
|
Reading Comprehension
|
10-12
|
Spelling
|
2
|
Fill in the Blanks
|
4-5
|
Idioms & Phrases
|
2-3
|
One Word Substitution
|
2
|
Sentence Correction
|
2-3
|
Cloze Test
|
4-5
|
Error Spotting
|
3-4
|
Para Jumbles
|
3-4
|
Synonyms-Antonyms
|
3-4
|
Active-Passive
|
2
|
Direct-Indirect
|
1
Computer Knowledge Test
As per the SSC CGL Tier 2 Review for Computer Knowledge Test, candidates reported that the section was Easy to Moderate. Below, check the topics asked and question weightage from this section.
- MS Office 10, quick tool related question
- Cache Memory (Statement based question
- CPU-related (Statement based question)
- HTTP Protocol related question
- Router related question
- Shortcut key to check selected files properties
- Window Close Shortcut Keys
- Definition of Virus
- MS Excel (Match based question)
General Awareness
As per the SSC CGL Tier 2 Review for General Awareness, candidates reported that the section was moderate to difficult. Below, check the topics asked and question weightage from this section.
- History Pushyamitra related question
- Which state has won the most medals in National Games?
- An article related to one CAG power is in which article
- Which organisms are considered LG?
- LG is discovered by whom?
