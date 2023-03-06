SSC CGL Tier 2 Exam Analysis 2023 (6th March): Paper Review, Difficulty Level and Good Attempts

SSC CGL Tier 2 Exam Analysis 2023 (6 March): As per the SSC CGL Tier 2 Review, candidates shared that the difficulty level of the SSC CGL Tier 2 was Easy to Moderate.

SSC CGL Tier 2 Exam Analysis 2023: The Staff Selection Commission successfully concluded the SSC CGL Tier 2 Examination (Day 4) on 6th March 2023 across India. Based on the feedback from the candidate who appeared in the examination, the Exam Prep team of Jagran Josh brings you the SSC CGL Tier 2 Exam Analysis in detail. The SSC CGL 2023 Tier 2 exam is being held on 2nd March, 3rd March, 4th March, 6th March, and 7th March 2023.

One of the biggest government exams held in India, the SSC CGL (Combined Graduate Level) exam is held for the recruitment of graduate students in the Grade ‘B’ and ‘C’ category posts in various Ministries, Departments, and Offices of Government of India. The SSC CGL exam is a great opportunity for students aspiring to work in the Central Government.

In this article, we shall look at the SSC CGL Tier 2 Exam Analysis 2023 to understand the difficulty level, good attempts and topics asked in the SSC CGL Tier 2 Exam 2023.

SSC CGL Tier 2 Exam Analysis 2023 Overview

The Tier II of the Combined Graduate Level Examination 2023 has been scheduled to be held from 2nd March to 7th March 2023. The SSC CGL Tier 2 Exam 2023 is being held in 3 phases: Paper-1 (Compulsory for all posts), Paper-2 (Junior Statistical Officer JSO), and Paper-3 (Assistant Audit Officer/ Assistant Accounts Officer).

SSC CGL Tier 2 Exam Analysis 2023 for 6th March 2023

Today, the SSC CGL Tier 2 Exam (Day 4) was held successfully where candidates appeared for Paper-1 in two shifts. The SSC CGL Tier 2 subjects in Paper-1 included Mathematical Abilities, Reasoning and General Intelligence, English Language, General Awareness, Computer Knowledge Test, and Data Entry Speed Test.

Good Attempts & Difficulty Level

As per the SSC CGL Tier 2 Review on 6th March 2023, candidates shared that the difficulty level of the SSC CGL Tier 2 was Easy to Moderate. Below, we have shared the overall good attempts for each section.

SSC CGL Tier 2 Exam Analysis 2023 (6th March) Subjects No. of Questions Good Attempts Difficulty Level Mathematical Abilities 30 24-26 Moderate Reasoning & General Intelligence 30 26-28 Easy English Language & Comprehension 45 39-41 Easy to Moderate General Awareness 25 20-23 Moderate Computer Knowledge Test 20 15-17 Easy to Moderate Overall 124-135 Easy to Moderate

SSC CGL Tier 2 Review: Section-wise Analysis, Topics Asked

Mathematical Abilities

As per the SSC CGL Tier 2 Review for Mathematical Abilities, candidates reported that the section was Moderate. Below, check the topics asked and question weightage from this section.

Topics No. of Questions Asked Percentage 2-3 Geometry 2 Mixture Allegation 1 Probability 1 Mean, Median, Mode 2 Profit & Loss 2 Simple Interest & Compound Interest 2 Time, Speed & Distance 1 Time & Work 1 Mensuration 2-3 Height & Distance 2 Trigonometry 1 Algebra 1 Number System 1-2 Miscellaneous 7-8

Reasoning & General Intelligence

As per the SSC CGL Tier 2 Review for Reasoning & General Intelligence, candidates reported that the section was Easy. Below, check the topics asked and question weightage from this section.

Topics No. of Questions Asked Inequality 2 Syllogistic Reasoning 2 Data Sufficiency 2-3 Paper Folding 1 Mirror Image 1 Embedded Image 1 Seating Arrangement 2-3 Order & Ranking 1 Blood Relation 2-3 Coding-Decoding 2-3 Image Based Series 2-3 Number Series 1 Analogy 1 Miscellaneous 7-8

English Language & Comprehension

As per the SSC CGL Tier 2 Review for English Language & Comprehension, candidates reported that the section was Easy to Moderate. Below, check the topics asked and question weightage from this section.

Topics No. of Questions Asked Reading Comprehension 10-12 Spelling 2 Fill in the Blanks 4-5 Idioms & Phrases 2-3 One Word Substitution 2 Sentence Correction 2-3 Cloze Test 4-5 Error Spotting 3-4 Para Jumbles 3-4 Synonyms-Antonyms 3-4 Active-Passive 2 Direct-Indirect 1

Computer Knowledge Test

As per the SSC CGL Tier 2 Review for Computer Knowledge Test, candidates reported that the section was Easy to Moderate. Below, check the topics asked and question weightage from this section.

MS Office 10, quick tool related question

Cache Memory (Statement based question

CPU-related (Statement based question)

HTTP Protocol related question

Router related question

Shortcut key to check selected files properties

Window Close Shortcut Keys

Definition of Virus

MS Excel (Match based question)

General Awareness

As per the SSC CGL Tier 2 Review for General Awareness, candidates reported that the section was moderate to difficult. Below, check the topics asked and question weightage from this section.