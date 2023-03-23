SSC CGL Tier 2 Result 2023: Check Selection List PDF Updates Here

SSC CGL Tier 2 Result 2023: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will soon release the result of the Tier 2 Exam for Combined Graduate Level Posts conducted from March 02 to 07 2023 across the country. The commission has uploaded the SSC CGL Tier 2 answer key for the said exam on 14 March 2023 and completed the objection process on 17 March 2023. Now, the commission is expected to announce the SSC CGL Result 2023 for the Tier 2 Exam in the month of April or May on the official website i.e. ssc.nic.in.
The selection of the candidates for SSC CGL 2022-23 will be made on the basis of SSC CGL Tier 2 Marks for 20,000 for Group B and C posts as there will be only 2 stages of the selection process.
SSC CGL Tier 2 Result Link
The commission will release the SSC CGL Final Result 2023in a PDF format. SSC CGL Result will consist of the details of qualified candidates such as roll number and name of the shortlisted candidates. The candidates can download the SSC CGL Tier 2 Result from the official website and from this page.
|Name of the Post
|Download SSC CGL Tier 2 Result PDF
|
SSC CGL Tier 2 Assistant Audit Officer & Assistant Accounts Officer Result
|to be announced
|
SSC CGL Tier 2 JSO Result
|
to be announced
|
SSC CGL Statistical Investigator Gr. II Resul
|to be announced
SSC CGL Tier 2 Result Overview
|
Exam Authority Name
|
Staff Selection Commission
|
Exam Name
|
Combined Graduate Level Tier 2 Exam
|
Vacancy Details
|
20000 approx
|
Type
|
Result
|
SSC CGL Registration Dates
|
17 September to 13 October 2023
|
SSC CGL Tier 2 Exam Date
|
02 to 07 March 2023
|
SSC CGL Tier 2 Answer Key Date
|
14 March 2023
|
SSC CGL Tier 2 Result Date
|
to be released
SSC CGL Tier 2 Cut-Off Marks
The commission will release the cut-off marks of the Tier 2 Marks along with the result. We will provide the post-wise and category-wise cut-off marks once the result is declared. Meanwhile, the candidates can check the expected cut-off on the basis of students’ responses.
SSC CGL Tier 2 Exam 2023 was being held in 3 phases: Paper-1 (Compulsory for all posts), Paper-2 (Junior Statistical Officer JSO), and Paper-3 (Assistant Audit Officer/ Assistant Accounts Officer). The candidates can check the expected cut-off marks in the table below:
|
Category
|
Cut Off
|
UR
|
268 +/-5
|
OBC
|
263 +/-5
|
EWS
|
257 +/-5
|
SC/ST
|
243 +/-5
|
ESM
|
143 +/-5
SSC CGL Tier 2 Result: Check Steps to Download SSC CGL Final Result 2023
Candidates can check the below-mentioned steps in order to check SSC CGL Tier 2 Result 2023:
Step 1: Go to the website of SSC (https://ssc.nic.in/)
Step 2: Visit the Result section given on the homepage
Step 3: Click on the result pdf
Step 4: Download the SSC CGL Tier 2 Result PDF
Step 5: Now, check the roll numbers of qualified candidates. You can press “Ctrl+F” and enter your Name/ Roll No in order to search your roll number
SSC CGL Tier 2 Marks 2023: Check SSC CGL Final Score Card Details
The marks of all the candidates who have appeared in the SSC CGL Exam can download SSC CGL Tier 2 Score Card after the announcement of the result. It is to be noted that, the details regarding the marks will be mentioned in the SSC CGL Tier 2 2023 Result PDF.