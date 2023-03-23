SSC CGL Tier 2 Result 2023: Check Selection List PDF Updates Here

SSC CGL Tier 2 Result 2023 will be released soon by the Staff Selection Commission Check Direct Link to check SSC CGL Final Result, Cut-Off, and Marks Updates Here.

SSC CGL Tier 2 Result 2023: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will soon release the result of the Tier 2 Exam for Combined Graduate Level Posts conducted from March 02 to 07 2023 across the country. The commission has uploaded the SSC CGL Tier 2 answer key for the said exam on 14 March 2023 and completed the objection process on 17 March 2023. Now, the commission is expected to announce the SSC CGL Result 2023 for the Tier 2 Exam in the month of April or May on the official website i.e. ssc.nic.in.

The selection of the candidates for SSC CGL 2022-23 will be made on the basis of SSC CGL Tier 2 Marks for 20,000 for Group B and C posts as there will be only 2 stages of the selection process.

SSC CGL Tier 2 Result Link

The commission will release the SSC CGL Final Result 2023in a PDF format. SSC CGL Result will consist of the details of qualified candidates such as roll number and name of the shortlisted candidates. The candidates can download the SSC CGL Tier 2 Result from the official website and from this page.

Name of the Post Download SSC CGL Tier 2 Result PDF SSC CGL Tier 2 Assistant Audit Officer & Assistant Accounts Officer Result to be announced SSC CGL Tier 2 JSO Result to be announced SSC CGL Statistical Investigator Gr. II Resul to be announced

SSC CGL Tier 2 Result Overview

Exam Authority Name Staff Selection Commission Exam Name Combined Graduate Level Tier 2 Exam Vacancy Details 20000 approx Type Result SSC CGL Registration Dates 17 September to 13 October 2023 SSC CGL Tier 2 Exam Date 02 to 07 March 2023 SSC CGL Tier 2 Answer Key Date 14 March 2023 SSC CGL Tier 2 Result Date to be released

SSC CGL Tier 2 Cut-Off Marks

The commission will release the cut-off marks of the Tier 2 Marks along with the result. We will provide the post-wise and category-wise cut-off marks once the result is declared. Meanwhile, the candidates can check the expected cut-off on the basis of students’ responses.

SSC CGL Tier 2 Exam 2023 was being held in 3 phases: Paper-1 (Compulsory for all posts), Paper-2 (Junior Statistical Officer JSO), and Paper-3 (Assistant Audit Officer/ Assistant Accounts Officer). The candidates can check the expected cut-off marks in the table below:

Category Cut Off

UR 268 +/-5 OBC 263 +/-5 EWS 257 +/-5 SC/ST 243 +/-5 ESM 143 +/-5

SSC CGL Tier 2 Result: Check Steps to Download SSC CGL Final Result 2023

Candidates can check the below-mentioned steps in order to check SSC CGL Tier 2 Result 2023:

Step 1: Go to the website of SSC (https://ssc.nic.in/)

Step 2: Visit the Result section given on the homepage

Step 3: Click on the result pdf

Step 4: Download the SSC CGL Tier 2 Result PDF

Step 5: Now, check the roll numbers of qualified candidates. You can press “Ctrl+F” and enter your Name/ Roll No in order to search your roll number

SSC CGL Tier 2 Marks 2023: Check SSC CGL Final Score Card Details

The marks of all the candidates who have appeared in the SSC CGL Exam can download SSC CGL Tier 2 Score Card after the announcement of the result. It is to be noted that, the details regarding the marks will be mentioned in the SSC CGL Tier 2 2023 Result PDF.