SSC CGL Tier 2 Answer Key 2023: Check Latest Updates Here

SSC CGL Tier 2 Answer Key 2023 will be released soon on the official website of the Staff Selection Commission. Get Direct Link to Download SSC CGL Main Exam Answer Key Here.

SSC CGL Tier 2 Answer Key 2023: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) completed the SSC CGL Tier 2 Exam 2023 on 07 March 2023. The exam was started on 02 March 2023 for all the candidates who have qualified in SSC CGL Tier 1 Exam. Now, the commission will release the answer of SSC CGL Answer Key 2023 along with the response sheet for the Tier 2 Exam. SSC CGL Tier 2 2023 Answer Key is expected this week.

SSC CGL Tier 2 Answer Key Download 2023

SSC CGL Tier 2 Answer key Link will be available on the official website. SSC CGL Answer Key shall also be provided in this article, once released.

SSC CGL Tier 2 Answer Key Overview

Exam Authority Name Staff Selection Commission Exam Name Combined Graduate Level Tier 2 Exam Vacancy Details 37409 Type Answer Key SSC CGL Tier 2 Exam Date March 02 to 07, 2023 SSC CGL Tier 2 Answer Key Date 14 March 2023 (Expected) SSC CGL Tier 2 Result Date to be announced

SSC CGL Tier 2 Answer Key 2023: How to Raise Objection Online ?



The commission will provide the facility to raise objections against the SSC CGL Tier 2 Tentative Answer Key. Interested candidates can raise their objections/challenges within the given time period to be announced by SSC. They will be required to pay Rs.100/-per for the question/answer challenge.

SSC CGL Tier 2 Answer Key: Steps to Download SSC CGL Mains Answer Key 2023

The candidates can check the steps to download SSC CGL Mains Answer Key with the help of the steps provided in this article below:

Step 1: Go to the website of the commission - ssc.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the answer key link

Step 3: Provide the details such as your roll number and password

Step 4: Download SSC CGL 2 Answer Key

SSC CGL Tier 2 Result and Final Answer Key 2023

The commission will prepare the selection list of the candidates in SSC CGL Tier 2 after going through the all objections. SSC CGL Tier 2 Final Answer Key will be published after the declaration of Tier 2 Result.

Selected candidates will be recruited in various Government Ministries, Departments and Offices for Grade “B” and “C” categories posts.