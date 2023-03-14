SSC CGL Tier 2 Answer Key 2023: Check Latest Updates Here

SSC CGL Tier 2 Answer Key 2023: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) completed the SSC CGL Tier 2 Exam 2023 on 07 March 2023. The exam was started on 02 March 2023 for all the candidates who have qualified in SSC CGL Tier 1 Exam. Now, the commission will release the answer of SSC CGL Answer Key 2023 along with the response sheet for the Tier 2 Exam. SSC CGL Tier 2 2023 Answer Key is expected this week.
SSC CGL Tier 2 Answer Key Download 2023
SSC CGL Tier 2 Answer key Link will be available on the official website. SSC CGL Answer Key shall also be provided in this article, once released.
SSC CGL Tier 2 Answer Key Overview
|Exam Authority Name
|Staff Selection Commission
|Exam Name
|Combined Graduate Level Tier 2 Exam
|Vacancy Details
|37409
|Type
|Answer Key
|SSC CGL Tier 2 Exam Date
|March 02 to 07, 2023
|SSC CGL Tier 2 Answer Key Date
|14 March 2023 (Expected)
|SSC CGL Tier 2 Result Date
|to be announced
SSC CGL Tier 2 Answer Key 2023: How to Raise Objection Online ?
The commission will provide the facility to raise objections against the SSC CGL Tier 2 Tentative Answer Key. Interested candidates can raise their objections/challenges within the given time period to be announced by SSC. They will be required to pay Rs.100/-per for the question/answer challenge.
SSC CGL Tier 2 Answer Key: Steps to Download SSC CGL Mains Answer Key 2023
The candidates can check the steps to download SSC CGL Mains Answer Key with the help of the steps provided in this article below:
Step 1: Go to the website of the commission - ssc.nic.in
Step 2: Click on the answer key link
Step 3: Provide the details such as your roll number and password
Step 4: Download SSC CGL 2 Answer Key
SSC CGL Tier 2 Result and Final Answer Key 2023
The commission will prepare the selection list of the candidates in SSC CGL Tier 2 after going through the all objections. SSC CGL Tier 2 Final Answer Key will be published after the declaration of Tier 2 Result.
Selected candidates will be recruited in various Government Ministries, Departments and Offices for Grade “B” and “C” categories posts.