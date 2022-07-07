SSC CGL Tier 3 Result 2020 (Out): Download Here

SSC CGL Tier 3 Result 2020 has been released by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on ssc.nic.in. Candidates can download from here.

A total of 1215 candidates are shortlisted for the post of Assistant Audit Officer (A.A.O.), 2275 for the post of Junior Statistical Officer, 12232 for all posts requiring CPT.

All the candidates declared qualified in Tier-III will be called by the respective Regional Offices of the Commission for Document Verification. Admit Card for Skill Test will be issued by the Regional Office concerned.

All candidates qualified in more than one List are required to appear for Skill Test /Document Verification only once. Candidates, who do not attend Document Verification, will not be considered for final selection.

The candidates declared qualified in List-III will be called for CPT. The candidates called for CPT will not be called for DEST separately and Module-I of CPT will be taken for evaluating their performance against Data Entry Speed Test (DEST).

Candidates declared qualified in List-IV (excluding those qualified for CPT) will be called for DEST

The Skill Test of the shortlisted candidates will be held on 04 and 05 August 2022. The schedule for Document Verification will be available on the websites of the concerned Regional Offices in due course. The shortlisted candidates, who do not receive call letter/admit card, should contact the Regional Offices concerned of the Commission immediately