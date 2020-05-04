SSC Exam 2020: SSC CHSL Exam Date 2020, SSC JE Exam Date 2020, SSC Steno Exam Date 2020, SSC CHSL Skill Test Date to Announce Complete Lifting of Lockdown

SSC Exam 2020: Today, i.e. on 4 May, Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has published a important notifcation regarding the Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Exam (Tier 1), Junior Engineer Exam (Paper 1 ) 2019, Stenographer Grade C and D Exam 2019 and Skill Test for Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) 2018. As per the notice, all these exam i.e. SSC CHSL Exam 2020, SSC JE Exam 2020, SSC Steno Exam, SSC CHSL Skill Test will be held after the situation gets normal. The exam dates of these posts will be announced only after lifting of restrictions of lockdown including restrictions on travel by road, train, air etc.

New Exam Dates will be announced at least one month in advance for convenience of the candidates pon. Also, SSC shall consider the situation on 18 May 2020 and there is a possibility for the announcement of new exam dates, if the situation gets normal. Earlier, all the exams were postponed due to Coronavirus (COVID - 19) outbreak in India.

SSC Official Notice Read - “The Staff Selection Commission has reviewed the situation arising out of the Corona Virus Pandemic on 4th May 2020. It has been noted that the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has divided the entire country into different zones/categories according to the spread of Corona Virus and that the lockdown restrictions have been extended upto 17th 05 2020.As many as 130 districts in the country, including metro cities like. Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Ahmedabad, have been put into Red Zones with maximum level of restrictions. The Commission conducts its Examinations in more than 150 cities which includes all major cities/district headquarters in the country. The candidates are, therefore, required to travel to appear in the Examinations. This is not possible as long as restrictions in movement, including travel by road/train/air, etc., are in place in any part of the country”.

Also, Annual Calendar of other examinations of the Commission will be reviewed in light of the decision of the Government with regard to the lifting of restrictions of lockdown across the country.

SSC CHSL Exam 2020



SSC CHSL Exam is postponed which was, earlier, scheduled to be held on 20 March 2020. The recruitment is beinh conducted for the recruitment of 4000+ posts of 10+2 Level. Candidates can check SSC CHSL Exam 2020 Updates and SSC CHSL Admit Card Updates below:

SSC JE Exam 2020

SSC JE Exam for Paper 1 was also postponed on 19 March. SSC JE Tier 2 Exam 2019 was scheduled to be held from 30 March to 02 April 2020for recruitment to the post of Junior Engineer in Civil, Mechanical, Electrical, and Quantity Surveying & Contracts Engineering. Check SSC JE Exam 2020 and SSC JE Admit Card Updates below:

SSC Steno Exam 2020

SSC was conducting the online exam for the post of Stenographer Grade “C” (Group B- Non-Gazetted) and Stenographer Grade “D” (Group C- Non-Gazetted) from 05 May to 07 May 2020.

SSC CHSL Skill Test 2018

SSC CHSL Skill Test was also canceled by the commission which was supposed to be held on 04 April 2020.

