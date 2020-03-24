SSC CHSL Skill Test 2018 Postponed due to COVID-19, New Dates Soon

SSC CHSL Skill Test 2018 has been cancelled by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) which was scheduled to be held in April 2020. All such candidates who were going to appear in SSC CHSL 2018 Skill Test in North Region and Karnataka Kerala Region are informed that the commission will soon announce the new dates on the official website. So, they are advised to keep visiting the official website of SSC.i.e.ssc.nic.in.

SSC CHSL NR Skill Test 2018 was scheduled to be held from 04 April 2020 while the skill test in in Karnataka – Kerala Region was scheduled to be conducted from 7th to 9th April, 2020 which is now postponed due to COVID- 19. The commission will announce the Revised schedule in due course. Candidates may visit the website of this Regional Office regularly for updates.

The Staff Selection Commission had declared the result of SSC CHSL Tier 2 on 25 February 2020 and marks for the same was released on 2 March 2020. All shortlisted candidates are now eligible for the skill test.

The skill test will be conducted on computers provided by the Commission or its authorized agency.Skill Test/ Typing Test will be of qualifying nature. Skill Test is mandatory for Data Entry Operators. No candidate is exempted from appearing in the Skill Test. The candidates who qualify Tier-III will be called for Document Verification to check the eligibility of candidates as per information given by him/ her in the online Application Form.

SSC CHSL KKR Skill Test 2018 Official Notice

SSC CHSL NR Skill Test 2018 Official Notice

The Final selection and allocation of Ministries/ Departments/ Offices to the candidates qualified in Tier-III will be made on the basis of the performance of candidates in the Tier-I+Tier-II Examinations and the preference of Posts/ Departments exercised by them at the time of Document Verification.