SSC CHSL Final Answer Key 2020-21 Out: Download Tier 1 Final Keys @ssc.nic.in upto 21 Feb

SSC CHSL Final Answer Key 2020-21: Staff Selection Commission (SSC), has uploaded the final answer keys along with Question Paper of Tier 1 Exam for Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Posts in order to ensure greater transparency in the examination system. Candidates can download SSC CHSL Tier 1 Final Answer Key from the official website of SSC – ssc.nic.in. SSC CHSL Final Answer Key is available from 22 January to 21 February 2021.

SSC CHSL Final Answer Key Link is given below. The candidate can check the final answer of SSC CHSL Exam 2020 by login into the link below:

SSC CHSL Final Answer Key Download Link

SSC CHSL Final Answer Key Notice

Event Date Date of SSC CHSL Tier 1 Exam 17 to 19 March, 2020 and from 12 October to 26 October 2020 Date of SSC CHSL Tier 1 Result Date 15 January 2021 SSC CHSL Tier 1 Answer Key Release Date 05 November 2020 SSC CHSL Tier 1 Final Answer Key Date 21 January 2021 SSC CHSL Tier 2 Exam Date 14 February 2021 SSC CHSL Tier 2 Admit Card Date Expected on 01 Feb 2021

How to Download SSC CHSL Final Answer Key 2020 ?

Go to the official website of SSC i.e. https:// ssc.nic.in. Click on the link 'Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2019 (Tier-I): Uploading of Final Answer Keys’ given in on the Home Page. SSC CHSL Final Answer Key PDF will be opened on your screen where you find the link download final answer key Click on ‘Click here for Final Answer Keys along-with Question Paper’ It will redirect you to new page where you need to enter your Roll Number and Password Check SSC CHSL Final Answer Key 2019 You may take a print out of their respective Final Answer Keys along-with respective Question Paper, as the same will not be available after the above-specified time limit.

SSC CHSL Tier 1 Result

SSC CHSL Tier was conducted on from 17 to 19 March 2020 and from 12 October to 26 October 2020 at various centres across the country. On 05 Nov 2020, the commission has uploaded the tentative answer key and the objections were invited upto 10 November. SSC CHSL Result was declared on 15 February 2021. A total of 44856 candidates are shortlisted for next stage of recruitment.

SSC CHSL Tier 1 Result Download Link

SSC CHSL Tier 1 Result and Cut Off Notice

SSC CHSL Tier 2 Exam and Admit Card

Candidates who are qualified in the Tier 1 Exam will be called for Tier 2 Exam. SSC CHSL Tier 2 Exam is scheduled to be held on 14 February 2021. The exam is a descriptive type consist of questions on Essay Writing and Letter/Application Writing of 100.

SSC CHSL Tier 2 Admit Card shall be uploaded 7 days before the exam.