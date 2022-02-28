SSC CHSL Skill Test Result 2022 to release today on ssc.nic.in: Check Details Here

SSC CHSL Skill Test Result 2022: The staff Selection Commission (SSC) is going to release the result of SSC CHSL Skill Test 2019 on its website. Candidates who appeared in the SSC CHSL Skill Test 2019-2022 will be able to download their results through the official website of SSC, once released.

According to SSC Result Calendar 2022, the commission has scheduled the date of releasing SSC CHSL Skill Test 2019 Result today, on 28 February 2022. Candidates are advised to keep a close eye on the official website of SSC. The commission may release the result at any time. Candidates will be able to download SSC CHSL Skill Test 2019 followed by the easy steps given below.

How to Download SSC CHSL Skill Test 2019-2022 Result?

Visit the official website of SSC.i.e. ssc.nic.in. Click on the notification link that reads 'SSC CHSL Skill Test 2019 Result Download Link'. Then, it will redirect you to a new window. After reading the notice. Candidates are required to go to the result section and click on the download link. Then, A PDF will be opened. Download Roll Number Wise SSC CHSL Skill Test 2019-2022 and save it for future reference.

Download Roll Number SSC CHSL Skill Test Result 2019-2022 - to active soon

SSC CHSL Skill Test2019-2022 was conducted on 03 November 2021 at various exam centres for recruitment to the posts of Postal Assistant, Sorting Assistant, Junior Secretariat Assistant, DEO, LDC etc. A total of 28,508 candidates were eligible to appear in the test. Staff Selection Commission conducted the Tier-II(Descriptive paper) of the

Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2019 on 14-02-2021 and the result for the same were declared on 30 September 2022. Candidates will be able to download SSC CHSL Skill Test Result 2019-2022 through this article directly, once released.