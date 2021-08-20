SSC CHSL Tier 1 Answer Key 2020-2021 Released @ssc.nic.in, Submit Representations if any from 22 Aug

SSC CHSL Tier 1 Answer Key 2020-2021: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the tentative Answer Keys along with Candidates Response Sheet (s) of Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2020 (Tier-I) on its website. All those who appeared in the SSC CHSL Tier 1 Exam 2020-21 can download subject wise SSC CHSL Tier 1 Answer Key from the official website of SSC.i.e.ssc.nic.in.

SSC CHSL Tier 1 Exam 2020-21 was held from 12, 13, 15, 16, & 19th April, 2021 and 4, 5, 6, 9, 10, 11 & 12th August, 2021 at different centres all over the country. The candidates can download Response Sheet along with the Tentative Answer Keys through the official website. For the ease of the candidates, we have provided the easy steps to download the response sheet and answer keys. The candidates may log in as per the procedure mentioned through the link provided below.

How and Where to Download SSC CHSL Tier 1 Answer Key 2020-2021?

Visit the official website of SSC.i.e.ssc.nic.in. Click on the link that reads ‘Uploading of Tentative Answer Keys along with Candidates’ Response Sheet (s) of Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2020 (Tier-I).’ A PDF will be opened. Candidates are required to click on the link given in the PDF. Then, it will redirect you to the login page. Now, You need to select the name of the exam you appeared for. Then, a login page will appear. Candidates are required to enter their roll number, password and then click on the login button. The response sheet along with answer keys will be displayed on the screen. Download SSC CHSL Tier 1 Answer Key 2020-2021and save it for future reference.

Direct Link to Download SSC CHSL Tier 1 Answer Key 2020-2021

The facility of downloading the SSC CHSL Tier 1 Answer Key 2020-2021 will remain available till 25 August 2021 till 6 PM. If any candidate has any doubt against the answer keys, they may raise objection/representation through online mode on payment of Rs. 100/- per question/answer challenged. Representations received after 6:00 PM on 25.08.2021 will not be entertained under any circumstances. The candidates may take a printout of their respective Response Sheets, as the same will not be available after the above-specified time limit. The candidates can directly download SSC CHSL Tier 1 Answer Key 2020-2021 by clicking on the official website.