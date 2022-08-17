SSC CHSL Tier I Final Key 2021 Released at ssc.nic.in, Download Combined Higher Secondary Level Answer Key

SSC has uploaded the final answer key for the Combined Higher Secondary (CHSL) Level Examination, 2021 (Tier-I) on its official website-ssc.nic.in. Download PDF here.

SSC CHSL Final Answer Key 2021 Download: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has uploaded the final answer key for the Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2021 (Tier-I) on its official website. All those candidates appeared in the Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Written Examination can download SSC CHSL Final Answer Key 2021 from official website.

It is noted that Staff Selection Commission has declared the result of Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination (Tier-1), 2021 on 04.08.2022 on its official website. Now Commission has uploaded the Final Answer Key along with the Question Paper on its official website.

In a bid to download the SSC CHSL Final Answer Key 2021, candidates will have to provide their login credentials including Roll number and Password (As per Admission Certificate) to the link available on the official website.

As per the short notice released by Commission, " In order to ensure greater transparency in the examination system, and in the interest of the candidates, the Commission has uploaded the Final Answer Keys along with Question Paper(s) w.r.t. Tier-1 of Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2021 on the website of the Commission on 16.08.2022."

The candidates may take a print out of their respective Final Answer Keys along with respective Question Paper(s) by using the link given on the official website. This facility will be available for the candidates from 16.08.2022 to 15.09.2022 .



You can download the SSC CHSL Final Answer Key 2021 from the official website after following the steps given below.

How To Download: SSC CHSL Final Answer Key 2021