SSC CPO PET Result 2022-23 OUT: Check For Delhi Police & CAPF PDF Here

SSC CPO Result 2022-23 OUT: SSC PET Result for Sub Inspectors in Delhi Police and CAPF was released by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) at its official website. Check Result Here, Get Direct Link.

SSC CPO PET Result 2022-23 OUT for SI in Delhi Police and CAPFs for PET/PST has been released by the Staff Selection Commission. Candidates can check the PET/PST Result from the official website of SSC- https://ssc.nic.in/ The result of SSC CPO 2022 Paper 1- was declared on 27 December 2022. Based on which a total of 68364 candidates were selected for PET/PST conducted by CAPFs. A total of 15740 candidates are declared qualified in PET/PST who are now allowed to appear in Paper 2 of the recruitment exam. Now SSC has released the PET Result along with a notification. In the notification, the commission has said that the schedule of Paper 2 will be notified on the website of the Commission shortly. Admission certificates will be issued to the qualified candidates in due course. Candidates are advised to follow the websites of the Commission (HQs) / Regional Offices of the Commission regarding the issue of Admission Certificate.

SSC CPO Result 2022-23: Overview

Particulars Details Name of Recruitment Body Staff Selection Commission Name Of Exam SSC Sub Inspector Date of Result 24 March 2023 No. of Candidates Appeared 68364 No. of Candidates Qualified 15740 No. of Male Candidates 14628 No. of Female Candidates 1115 Official Website https://ssc.nic.in/

The CPO exam was conducted by SSC for the posts of Sub Inspectors in the Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces. Candidates qualified in PET/PST have to appear for Phase 2 Exam.