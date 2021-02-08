SSC CPO SI 2018 DME Result 2021 Announced @ssc.nic.in, 2557 Qualified for Document Verification, Check Direct Link Here

SSC CPO SI 2018 DME Result 2021: Staff Selection Commission has recently released the SSC CPO SI 2018 DME Result 2021 on its website. Candidates appeared in the Detailed Medical Exam 2018-21 can now check their select list on the official website of SSC.i.e.ssc.nic.in.

As per SSC CPO SI 2018 DME Result 2021, a total of 2557 candidates have qualified in the Medical Examination out of which 258 are female candidates and 2299 are male candidates. All selected candidates will be called for the Document Verification by the respective Regional/Sub-Regional Offices of the Commission. The schedule for the document verification will be intimidated to the candidates in due course.

The commission had conducted the Computer Based Examination for Recruitment of Sub-Inspectors in Delhi Police, CAPFs and Assistant Sub-Inspectors in CISF Examination, 2018 (Paper-I) from 12 March to 16 March 2019. The result of Paper-I was declared by the Commission on 25 May 2019.

SSC CPO SI 2018 Paper 2 was held on 27 September 2019 for those candidates who were declared qualified in PET/PST by the Central Armed Paramilitary Forces (CAPFs). The result of Paper-II was declared on 03 February 2020 for short-listing candidates for Medical Examination. Now, the result of DME/RME can be checked followed by the steps given below.

How and Where to Download SSC CPO SI 2018 DME Result 2021?

Visit the official website.i.e.ssc.nic.in. Click on the Result Tab available on the homepage. Click on CAPF Tab. Then, Click on Recruitment of Sub-Inspectors in Delhi Police, CAPFs and Assistant Sub-Inspectors in CISF Examination, 2018 - List of candidates qualified for appearing in Document Verification (Female/Male) A PDF will be opened. Candidates can download SSC CPO SI 2018DME Result 2021 PDF and save it for future reference.

Download SSC CPO SI 2018 DME Result 2021 (Male)

Download SSC CPO SI 2018 DME Result 2021 (Female)