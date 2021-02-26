SSC CPO SI Result 2021 Expected Today @ssc.nic.in, Check SSC Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and CAPF Paper 1 2020 Result Latest Updates Here

SSC Delhi Police SI Result 2021: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is going to release the result of paper 1 for Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces Examination 2020 today as per the result calendar. All those who appeared in the SSC CPO SI Paper 1 2021 Exam will be able to download the result from today onwards. i.e. 26 February 2021 through the official website of SSC.i.e.ssc.nic.in. All candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website of SSC.i.e.ssc.nic.in.

According to the Result Status Report, the commission will release the Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and CAPF Exam 2020 Result on 26 February 2021. The candidates will be able to access the result download link from this article, once released on ssc.nic.in.

The commission had conducted the Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces Examination (Paper-I), 2020 or SSC SI exam between 23 November 2020 to 25 November 2020. The answer keys along with the recorded responses of the candidates were released on 21 December 2021 on ssc.nic.in.

The representations/objection against the SSC SI Answer Key 2021 were invited from 20 December to 24 December 2021. A total of 1564 vacancies of Sub-Inspector Post in Delhi Police, CAPF, CRPF, BSF, CISF, SSB & ITBP will be recruited through this recruitment process. The final selection will be made on the basis of aggregate marks scored by candidates in Paper-1 and Paper-2.

Allocation of candidates to various User Departments/ Forces will be made based on their merit position and the preference of posts exercised by them at the time of Document Verification.

How to Download SSC SI 2020 Result?

Visit the official website.i.e.ssc.nic.in. Click on SSC SI 2020 Result flashing on the homepage. Enter the registration number, date of birth and other details on the login page. SSC SI 2020 Result will be displayed. Download SSC SI 2020 Result and save it for future reference.

SSC SI 2020 Result - to release soon