SSC CPO SI Paper 2 Admit Card 2019 for CR, NWR Released, Check Region -wise Download Link

Staff Selection commission (SSC) has uploaded the admit card of Paper 2 for the post of Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police, CAPFs and Assistant Sub-Inspector in CISF on regional website. Download From Here

SSC CPO SI Paper 2 Admit Card 2019 has been released by Staff Selection commission (SSC) for Central Region and North Western Region for the post of Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police, CAPFs and Assistant Sub-Inspector in CISFon official website i.e. ssc-cr.org and sscnwr.org respectively.

All candidates who qualified in SSC CPO Physical Exam, can download SSC SI Paper 2 Admit Card from the official regional website of SSC or directly, through the table below

It is to be noted that SSC CPO Admit Card for NR, KKR, NER, SR, ER, MPR and WR will be uploaded soon

SSC CPO SI Paper 2 is schedule to be held on 26 July 2021. The candidates should carry an original Photo Identity Card bearing the same date of birth as printed in the Admission Certificate.

SSC CPO SI Paper 2 Admit Card Region Wise Download Link

SSC SI PET was organzied for 45923 of which 30218 candidates were absent, 9751 are not qualified whereas 83 candidates are exempted from PET/PST.

A total of 5954 candidates are qualified to appear for SSC SI ASI Paper 2 Exam.

Those who qualify in Paper 2 will be called for Detailed Medical Examination (DME).