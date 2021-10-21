SSC CPO SI Paper 2 Final Answer Key 2021: Download @ssc.nic.in

Staff Selection commission (SSC) has released the final answer of along with Question Paper(s) w.r.t. Paper-II of Sub-Inspectors in Delhi Police, CAPFs and Assistant Sub-Inspectors in CISF Examination, 2019.

SSC CPO SI Final Answer Key 2021: Staff Selection commission (SSC) has released the final answer of along with Question Paper(s) of Paper 2 of Sub-Inspectors in Delhi Police, CAPFs and Assistant Sub-Inspectors in CISF Examination, 2019. Candidates can download SSC CPO Final Answer from the official website - ssc.nic.in.

SSC CPO SI Final Answer Key Link is available in this article. The link is available on the website from 20 October from 6 PM to 20 November 2021 upto 6 PM.

SSC CPO SI Final Answer Key Download Link

SSC CPO SI Final Answer Key Notice PDF Download Link

How to Download SSC CPO SI Paper 2 Final Answer Key 2021 ?

Go to official website - ssc.nic.in Click on ‘Uploading of Final Answer Key(s) along with Question Paper(s) - Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police, CAPFs and Assistant Sub-Inspectors in CISF Examination (Paper-II), 2019’ SSC CPO Paper 2 Final Answer PDF will be opened where you will find the link to download the answer key named ‘Final Answer Keys: Sub-Inspectors in Delhi Police, CAPFs and Assistant SubInspectors in CISF Examination (Paper-II), 2019- Click Here’ A new page will be opened where you need to enter your Roll number ( As per Admission Certificate) and Password (As per Admission Certificate) Download SSC SI Paper 2 Final Answer Key

Candidates who have qualified in SSC CPO Paper 2 are called for the detailed medical exams from 18 to 30 October 2021 at various exam centres.