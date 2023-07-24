SSC CPO Syllabus 2023: Paper 1, 2 CAPF SI Syllabus, Download PDF

SSC CPO Syllabus 2023: The Staff Selection Commission will conduct the online exam for the recruitment of Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces. Download SSC CPO Syllabus PDF and Exam Pattern here!

SSC CPO Delhi Police CAPF SI Syllabus 2023 PDF

SSC CPO Delhi Police CAPF SI Syllabus 2023: The Staff Selection Commission conducts an open competitive examination from October 3 to 6, 2023, to recruit Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces. The candidates are selected for SSC CPO posts based on their performance in Paper-1, Physical Standard Test (PST)/Physical Endurance Test (PET), Paper-2, and Detailed Medical Examination (DME). All eligible aspirants should check the SSC CPO syllabus and exam pattern to cover all the aspects of the exam.

Check SSC CPO SI Delhi Police CAPF Eligibility Criteria 2023

In this article, we have shared a detailed SSC CPO syllabus PDF, including the exam pattern, preparation strategy, and a list of the best books here.

SSC CPO Syllabus 2023: Overview

Let's look at the SSC CPO syllabus and exam pattern overview in brief given below:

SSC CPO Syllabus and Exam Pattern 2023 Overview

Exam Conducting Body

Staff Selection Commission

Post Name

Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces

Vacancies

1876

Category

SSC CPO Syllabus and Exam Pattern

Selection Process

Paper-I, Physical Standard Test (PST)/Physical Endurance Test (PET), Paper II, and Detailed Medical Examination (DME)

Maximum Marks

Paper I- 200 marks

Paper II-200 marks

Duration

Paper I- 2 hours

Paper II- 2 hours

Negative Marking

0.25 marks for each wrong answer in Paper-I & Paper-II

Is the Sub-Inspector job suitable for Females?

SSC CAPF SI Paper 1 Syllabus 2023

The SSC CPO Paper I syllabus is divided into four subjects i.e.  General Intelligence and Reasoning, General Knowledge and General Awareness, Quantitative Aptitude, and English Comprehension. Check the subject-wise SSC CPO syllabus PDF for the Paper I discussed below.

SSC CPO Paper I Syllabus 2023

Subject

Important Topics

General Intelligence and Reasoning

Analogies

Similarities and differences

Space visualization

Spatial orientation,

Problem-solving

Analysis, judgment,

Decision making

Visual memory

Discrimination

Observation

Relationship concepts

Arithmetical reasoning and figural classification

Arithmetic number series

Non-verbal series

Coding and decoding

Statement conclusion

Syllogistic reasoning etc

Semantic Analogy

Symbolic/Number Analogy

Figural Analogy

Semantic Classification

Symbolic/ Number Classification

Figural Classification

Semantic Series

Number Series

Figural Series

Problem Solving

Word Building

Coding & de-coding

Numerical Operations

Symbolic Operations

Trends

Space Orientation

Space Visualization

Venn Diagrams

Drawing inferences

Punched hole/ pattern-folding & un-folding

Figural Pattern- folding and completion, Indexing

Address matching

Date & city matching Classification of centre codes/ roll numbers

Small & Capital letters/ numbers coding, decoding and classification

Embedded Figures

Critical thinking

Emotional Intelligence

Social Intelligence, etc

Quantitative Aptitude

Computation of whole numbers

Decimals

Fractions and relationships between numbers

Percentage

Ratio and Proportion

Square roots

Averages

Interest

Profit & Loss

Discount

Partnership Business

Mixture and Alligation

Time and distance

Time & work

Basic algebraic identities of School Algebra and Elementary surds

Graphs of Linear Equations

Triangle and its various kinds of centres

Congruence and similarity of triangles

Circle and its chords

Tangents, angles subtended by chords of a circle

Common tangents to two or more circles, Triangle

Quadrilaterals

Regular Polygons

Circle

Right Prism

Right Circular Cone

Right Circular Cylinder, Sphere

Hemispheres

Rectangular Parallelepiped

Regular Right Pyramid with triangular or square base

Trigonometric ratio

Degree and Radian Measures

Standard Identities

Complementary angles

Heights and Distances

Histogram

Frequency polygon

Bar diagram & Pie chart.

English

Fill in the blanks

Verbal Ability

Reading Comprehension

Cloze Test

Tenses Rules

Vocabulary

Active and Passive Voice

Para jumbles

Multiple Meaning /Error Spotting

Error Correction

Paragraph Completion

Sentence Completion, etc

General Knowledge and General Awareness

Current Affairs

Sports

Awards and Honours

Important Dates

Books and Authors

Entertainment

Scientific Research, etc.

SSC CPO PET/PST Physical Tests 2023

The candidates shortlisted in Paper-1 will be called for the PET and PST rounds. Along with the SSC CPO syllabus and exam pattern, aspirants must also check the Physical Standard Test and Physical Endurance Test (PET) requirements for male and female candidates, as given below.

Physical Standard Test (for all Posts)

The SSC CPO physical standard test requirements for male and female candidates are given below:

Category of candidates

Height (in cm)

Chest (in cm)

Unexpanded

Expanded

Male candidates

170

80

85

Candidates belonging to Hill areas of Garhwal, Kumaon, Himachal Pradesh, Gorkhas, Dogras, Marathas, Kashmir Valley, Leh & Ladakh regions, North-Eastern States and Sikkim

165

80

85

All candidates belonging to Scheduled Tribes

162.5

77

82

Female candidates

157

-

-

Female candidates belonging to Hill areas of Garhwal, Kumaon, Himachal Pradesh, Gorkhas, Dogras, Marathas, Kashmir Valley, Leh & Ladakh regions, NorthEastern States and Sikkim

155

-

-

All female candidates belonging to Scheduled Tribes

154

-

-

Physical Endurance Test (PET)

The SSC CPO physical endurance test requirements for male and female candidates are given below.

For male candidates

100 metre race in 16 seconds

1.6 km race in 6.5 minutes

Long Jump: 3.65 metre in 3 chances

High Jump: 1.2 metre in 3 chances

Shot put (16 Lbs): 4.5 metre in 3 chances

For female candidates

100 metre race in 18 seconds

800 metre race in 4 minutes

Long Jump: 2.7 metre in 3 chances

High Jump: 0.9 metre in 3 chances.

SSC CPO Paper 2 Syllabus 2023

The SSC CPO Paper II syllabus comprises one section, i.e., English Language and Comprehension.  The questions in this section will assess the candidate’s understanding and knowledge of the English Language. Check the subject-wise SSC CPO syllabus PDF for Paper II discussed below:

  • Error recognition
  • Filling in the blanks (using verbs, prepositions, articles, etc.)
  • Vocabulary
  • Spellings
  • Grammar
  • Sentence Structure
  • Synonyms, Antonyms
  • Sentence Completion
  • Phrases and Idiomatic use of words
  • Comprehension, etc

SSC CPO Syllabus 2023: Exam Pattern

The SSC CPO selection process comprises various stages, i.e., Paper-I, Physical Standard Test (PST)/Physical Endurance Test (PET), Paper II, and Detailed Medical Examination (DME). Questions in Paper I & Paper II will be of Objective Multiple Choice Type. The medium of the question paper will be Hindi and English in Parts-I, II, and III of Paper-I. There shall be a negative marking of 0.25 marks for each incorrect answer in Paper-I & Paper-II. Check the detailed SSC CPO exam pattern 2023 for Paper I, Paper II, and PET/PST are shared below.

Check SSC CPO Delhi Police/CAPF SI 2023 Salary, Job Profile & Promotion

SSC CPO Paper 1 Exam Pattern

The SSC CPO exam pattern for Paper I comprises four sections i.e., General Intelligence and Reasoning, General Knowledge and General Awareness, Quantitative Aptitude, and English Comprehension. Check SSC CPO Paper I Exam Pattern elaborated below:

SSC CPO Paper I Exam Pattern 2023

Part

Subject

Number of Questions

Maximum Marks

Time Duration

I

General Intelligence and Reasoning 

50 

50 

2 Hours

II

General Knowledge and General Awareness

50 

50 

III

Quantitative Aptitude

50 

50 

IV

English Comprehension

50 

50 

Note:

  • The SSC CPO Delhi Police/CAPF SI Paper I shall be held in online mode. 
  • The questions in the written exam will be in a multiple-choice-based format. 
  • As per the marking scheme one mark shall be awarded for a correct answer and a negative marking of 0.25 marks is applicable for the wrong answers.
  • The SSC CPO Delhi Police/CAPF SI paper is going to be set in Hindi and English language.

SSC CPO Paper 2 Exam Pattern 2023

The SSC CPO Paper II exam pattern comprises one section i.e., English Language and Comprehension. Check SSC CPO Paper II Exam Pattern elaborated below.

Subject

Number of Questions

Maximum Marks

Time Duration

English language & Comprehension

200

200

2 hours

Note

  • The SSC CPO Delhi Police/CAPF SI Paper II shall be held in online mode. 
  • The questions in the written exam will be in a multiple-choice-based format. 
  • As per the marking scheme, one mark shall be awarded for a correct answer and a negative marking of 0.25 marks is applicable for the wrong answers.

SSC CPO Detailed Medical Examination (DME)

The last phase of the SSC CPO Delhi Police/CAPF SI examination is going to be a medical test. In this round, the successful candidates will be asked to prove their medical fitness for the final appointment. The candidates will be examined by the Medical Officer of the CAPFs or any other Medical Officer or Assistant Surgeon belonging to Grade-I of any Central/ State Govt hospital or dispensary.

Those who qualify for the profile of Sub Inspector will be required to qualify for the obstacle test the detail of which is mentioned below. 

  • Jumping over the Vertical Board
  • Holding the rope on jumping from the Board
  • Tarzan Swing
  • Jumping on the Horizontal Board
  • Parallel Rope
  • Monkey Crawl
  • Vertical Rope
Best Books for SSC CPO Syllabus 2023

Candidates should refer to the expert-recommended SSC CPO books based on the latest trends and curriculum. The right books and online learning resources will help them to learn topics specified in the SSC CPO syllabus and boost their chances of qualifying for the exam. The list of best SSC CPO exam books is discussed below:

SSC CPO Books 2023

Subject

Book Name

English Comprehension

Objective General English by SP Bakshi

General Knowledge and General Awareness

Lucent’s General Knowledge

Quantitative Aptitude

Quantitative Aptitude for Competitive Examination by RS Aggarwal

General Intelligence and Reasoning

A Modern Approach to Verbal and Non-Verbal Reasoning by RS Aggarwal

Along with the SSC CPO syllabus, candidates must be familiar with the SSC CPO exam pattern to know about the paper pattern, number of questions, maximum marks, and marking scheme defined by the commission. As per the past 5 year’s exam analysis, it is reported that the questions asked in the SSC CPO exam were of moderate level. Thus, candidates must understand the SSC CPO syllabus and devise a study schedule accordingly.

FAQ

Q1. What is SSC CPO Syllabus 2023?

The SSC CPO Paper-1 syllabus is divided into four subjects, i.e., General Intelligence and Reasoning, General Knowledge and General Awareness, Quantitative Aptitude, and English Comprehension.

Q2. What is the SSC CPO Delhi Police CAPF SI Exam Pattern 2023?

The SSC CPO selection process comprises various stages, i.e., Paper-I, Physical Standard Test (PST)/Physical Endurance Test (PET), Paper II, and Detailed Medical Examination (DME).

Q3. Is there any negative marking in SSC CPO 2023 Exam?

There shall be a negative marking of 0.25 marks for each incorrect answer in Paper-I and Paper-II.

