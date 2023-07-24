SSC CPO Syllabus 2023: Paper 1, 2 CAPF SI Syllabus, Download PDF

SSC CPO Delhi Police CAPF SI Syllabus 2023: The Staff Selection Commission conducts an open competitive examination from October 3 to 6, 2023, to recruit Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces. The candidates are selected for SSC CPO posts based on their performance in Paper-1, Physical Standard Test (PST)/Physical Endurance Test (PET), Paper-2, and Detailed Medical Examination (DME). All eligible aspirants should check the SSC CPO syllabus and exam pattern to cover all the aspects of the exam.
In this article, we have shared a detailed SSC CPO syllabus PDF, including the exam pattern, preparation strategy, and a list of the best books here.
SSC CPO Syllabus 2023: Overview
Let's look at the SSC CPO syllabus and exam pattern overview in brief given below:
|
SSC CPO Syllabus and Exam Pattern 2023 Overview
|
Exam Conducting Body
|
Staff Selection Commission
|
Post Name
|
Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces
|
Vacancies
|
1876
|
Category
|
SSC CPO Syllabus and Exam Pattern
|
Selection Process
|
Paper-I, Physical Standard Test (PST)/Physical Endurance Test (PET), Paper II, and Detailed Medical Examination (DME)
|
Maximum Marks
|
Paper I- 200 marks
Paper II-200 marks
|
Duration
|
Paper I- 2 hours
Paper II- 2 hours
|
Negative Marking
|
0.25 marks for each wrong answer in Paper-I & Paper-II
SSC CAPF SI Paper 1 Syllabus 2023
The SSC CPO Paper I syllabus is divided into four subjects i.e. General Intelligence and Reasoning, General Knowledge and General Awareness, Quantitative Aptitude, and English Comprehension. Check the subject-wise SSC CPO syllabus PDF for the Paper I discussed below.
|
SSC CPO Paper I Syllabus 2023
|
Subject
|
Important Topics
|
General Intelligence and Reasoning
|
Analogies
Similarities and differences
Space visualization
Spatial orientation,
Problem-solving
Analysis, judgment,
Decision making
Visual memory
Discrimination
Observation
Relationship concepts
Arithmetical reasoning and figural classification
Arithmetic number series
Non-verbal series
Coding and decoding
Statement conclusion
Syllogistic reasoning etc
Semantic Analogy
Symbolic/Number Analogy
Figural Analogy
Semantic Classification
Symbolic/ Number Classification
Figural Classification
Semantic Series
Number Series
Figural Series
Problem Solving
Word Building
Coding & de-coding
Numerical Operations
Symbolic Operations
Trends
Space Orientation
Space Visualization
Venn Diagrams
Drawing inferences
Punched hole/ pattern-folding & un-folding
Figural Pattern- folding and completion, Indexing
Address matching
Date & city matching Classification of centre codes/ roll numbers
Small & Capital letters/ numbers coding, decoding and classification
Embedded Figures
Critical thinking
Emotional Intelligence
Social Intelligence, etc
|
Quantitative Aptitude
|
Computation of whole numbers
Decimals
Fractions and relationships between numbers
Percentage
Ratio and Proportion
Square roots
Averages
Interest
Profit & Loss
Discount
Partnership Business
Mixture and Alligation
Time and distance
Time & work
Basic algebraic identities of School Algebra and Elementary surds
Graphs of Linear Equations
Triangle and its various kinds of centres
Congruence and similarity of triangles
Circle and its chords
Tangents, angles subtended by chords of a circle
Common tangents to two or more circles, Triangle
Quadrilaterals
Regular Polygons
Circle
Right Prism
Right Circular Cone
Right Circular Cylinder, Sphere
Hemispheres
Rectangular Parallelepiped
Regular Right Pyramid with triangular or square base
Trigonometric ratio
Degree and Radian Measures
Standard Identities
Complementary angles
Heights and Distances
Histogram
Frequency polygon
Bar diagram & Pie chart.
|
English
|
Fill in the blanks
Verbal Ability
Reading Comprehension
Cloze Test
Tenses Rules
Vocabulary
Active and Passive Voice
Para jumbles
Multiple Meaning /Error Spotting
Error Correction
Paragraph Completion
Sentence Completion, etc
|
General Knowledge and General Awareness
|
Current Affairs
Sports
Awards and Honours
Important Dates
Books and Authors
Entertainment
Scientific Research, etc.
SSC CPO PET/PST Physical Tests 2023
The candidates shortlisted in Paper-1 will be called for the PET and PST rounds. Along with the SSC CPO syllabus and exam pattern, aspirants must also check the Physical Standard Test and Physical Endurance Test (PET) requirements for male and female candidates, as given below.
Physical Standard Test (for all Posts)
The SSC CPO physical standard test requirements for male and female candidates are given below:
|
Category of candidates
|
Height (in cm)
|
Chest (in cm)
|
Unexpanded
|
Expanded
|
Male candidates
|
170
|
80
|
85
|
Candidates belonging to Hill areas of Garhwal, Kumaon, Himachal Pradesh, Gorkhas, Dogras, Marathas, Kashmir Valley, Leh & Ladakh regions, North-Eastern States and Sikkim
|
165
|
80
|
85
|
All candidates belonging to Scheduled Tribes
|
162.5
|
77
|
82
|
Female candidates
|
157
|
-
|
-
|
Female candidates belonging to Hill areas of Garhwal, Kumaon, Himachal Pradesh, Gorkhas, Dogras, Marathas, Kashmir Valley, Leh & Ladakh regions, NorthEastern States and Sikkim
|
155
|
-
|
-
|
All female candidates belonging to Scheduled Tribes
|
154
|
-
|
-
Physical Endurance Test (PET)
The SSC CPO physical endurance test requirements for male and female candidates are given below.
|
For male candidates
|
100 metre race in 16 seconds
1.6 km race in 6.5 minutes
Long Jump: 3.65 metre in 3 chances
High Jump: 1.2 metre in 3 chances
Shot put (16 Lbs): 4.5 metre in 3 chances
|
For female candidates
|
100 metre race in 18 seconds
800 metre race in 4 minutes
Long Jump: 2.7 metre in 3 chances
High Jump: 0.9 metre in 3 chances.
SSC CPO Paper 2 Syllabus 2023
The SSC CPO Paper II syllabus comprises one section, i.e., English Language and Comprehension. The questions in this section will assess the candidate’s understanding and knowledge of the English Language. Check the subject-wise SSC CPO syllabus PDF for Paper II discussed below:
- Error recognition
- Filling in the blanks (using verbs, prepositions, articles, etc.)
- Vocabulary
- Spellings
- Grammar
- Sentence Structure
- Synonyms, Antonyms
- Sentence Completion
- Phrases and Idiomatic use of words
- Comprehension, etc
SSC CPO Syllabus 2023: Exam Pattern
The SSC CPO selection process comprises various stages, i.e., Paper-I, Physical Standard Test (PST)/Physical Endurance Test (PET), Paper II, and Detailed Medical Examination (DME). Questions in Paper I & Paper II will be of Objective Multiple Choice Type. The medium of the question paper will be Hindi and English in Parts-I, II, and III of Paper-I. There shall be a negative marking of 0.25 marks for each incorrect answer in Paper-I & Paper-II. Check the detailed SSC CPO exam pattern 2023 for Paper I, Paper II, and PET/PST are shared below.
SSC CPO Paper 1 Exam Pattern
The SSC CPO exam pattern for Paper I comprises four sections i.e., General Intelligence and Reasoning, General Knowledge and General Awareness, Quantitative Aptitude, and English Comprehension. Check SSC CPO Paper I Exam Pattern elaborated below:
|
SSC CPO Paper I Exam Pattern 2023
|
Part
|
Subject
|
Number of Questions
|
Maximum Marks
|
Time Duration
|
I
|
General Intelligence and Reasoning
|
50
|
50
|
2 Hours
|
II
|
General Knowledge and General Awareness
|
50
|
50
|
III
|
Quantitative Aptitude
|
50
|
50
|
IV
|
English Comprehension
|
50
|
50
Note:
- The SSC CPO Delhi Police/CAPF SI Paper I shall be held in online mode.
- The questions in the written exam will be in a multiple-choice-based format.
- As per the marking scheme one mark shall be awarded for a correct answer and a negative marking of 0.25 marks is applicable for the wrong answers.
- The SSC CPO Delhi Police/CAPF SI paper is going to be set in Hindi and English language.
SSC CPO Paper 2 Exam Pattern 2023
The SSC CPO Paper II exam pattern comprises one section i.e., English Language and Comprehension. Check SSC CPO Paper II Exam Pattern elaborated below.
|
Subject
|
Number of Questions
|
Maximum Marks
|
Time Duration
|
English language & Comprehension
|
200
|
200
|
2 hours
Note
- The SSC CPO Delhi Police/CAPF SI Paper II shall be held in online mode.
- The questions in the written exam will be in a multiple-choice-based format.
- As per the marking scheme, one mark shall be awarded for a correct answer and a negative marking of 0.25 marks is applicable for the wrong answers.
SSC CPO Detailed Medical Examination (DME)
The last phase of the SSC CPO Delhi Police/CAPF SI examination is going to be a medical test. In this round, the successful candidates will be asked to prove their medical fitness for the final appointment. The candidates will be examined by the Medical Officer of the CAPFs or any other Medical Officer or Assistant Surgeon belonging to Grade-I of any Central/ State Govt hospital or dispensary.
Those who qualify for the profile of Sub Inspector will be required to qualify for the obstacle test the detail of which is mentioned below.
- Jumping over the Vertical Board
- Holding the rope on jumping from the Board
- Tarzan Swing
- Jumping on the Horizontal Board
- Parallel Rope
- Monkey Crawl
- Vertical Rope
Best Books for SSC CPO Syllabus 2023
Candidates should refer to the expert-recommended SSC CPO books based on the latest trends and curriculum. The right books and online learning resources will help them to learn topics specified in the SSC CPO syllabus and boost their chances of qualifying for the exam. The list of best SSC CPO exam books is discussed below:
|
SSC CPO Books 2023
|
Subject
|
Book Name
|
English Comprehension
|
Objective General English by SP Bakshi
|
General Knowledge and General Awareness
|
Lucent’s General Knowledge
|
Quantitative Aptitude
|
Quantitative Aptitude for Competitive Examination by RS Aggarwal
|
General Intelligence and Reasoning
|
A Modern Approach to Verbal and Non-Verbal Reasoning by RS Aggarwal
Along with the SSC CPO syllabus, candidates must be familiar with the SSC CPO exam pattern to know about the paper pattern, number of questions, maximum marks, and marking scheme defined by the commission. As per the past 5 year’s exam analysis, it is reported that the questions asked in the SSC CPO exam were of moderate level. Thus, candidates must understand the SSC CPO syllabus and devise a study schedule accordingly.