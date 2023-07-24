SSC CPO Syllabus 2023: Paper 1, 2 CAPF SI Syllabus, Download PDF

SSC CPO Syllabus 2023: The Staff Selection Commission will conduct the online exam for the recruitment of Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces. Download SSC CPO Syllabus PDF and Exam Pattern here!

SSC CPO Delhi Police CAPF SI Syllabus 2023: The Staff Selection Commission conducts an open competitive examination from October 3 to 6, 2023, to recruit Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces. The candidates are selected for SSC CPO posts based on their performance in Paper-1, Physical Standard Test (PST)/Physical Endurance Test (PET), Paper-2, and Detailed Medical Examination (DME). All eligible aspirants should check the SSC CPO syllabus and exam pattern to cover all the aspects of the exam.

In this article, we have shared a detailed SSC CPO syllabus PDF, including the exam pattern, preparation strategy, and a list of the best books here.

SSC CPO Syllabus 2023: Overview

Let's look at the SSC CPO syllabus and exam pattern overview in brief given below:

SSC CPO Syllabus and Exam Pattern 2023 Overview Exam Conducting Body Staff Selection Commission Post Name Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces Vacancies 1876 Category SSC CPO Syllabus and Exam Pattern Selection Process Paper-I, Physical Standard Test (PST)/Physical Endurance Test (PET), Paper II, and Detailed Medical Examination (DME) Maximum Marks Paper I- 200 marks Paper II-200 marks Duration Paper I- 2 hours Paper II- 2 hours Negative Marking 0.25 marks for each wrong answer in Paper-I & Paper-II

SSC CAPF SI Paper 1 Syllabus 2023

The SSC CPO Paper I syllabus is divided into four subjects i.e. General Intelligence and Reasoning, General Knowledge and General Awareness, Quantitative Aptitude, and English Comprehension. Check the subject-wise SSC CPO syllabus PDF for the Paper I discussed below.

SSC CPO Paper I Syllabus 2023 Subject Important Topics General Intelligence and Reasoning Analogies Similarities and differences Space visualization Spatial orientation, Problem-solving Analysis, judgment, Decision making Visual memory Discrimination Observation Relationship concepts Arithmetical reasoning and figural classification Arithmetic number series Non-verbal series Coding and decoding Statement conclusion Syllogistic reasoning etc Semantic Analogy Symbolic/Number Analogy Figural Analogy Semantic Classification Symbolic/ Number Classification Figural Classification Semantic Series Number Series Figural Series Problem Solving Word Building Coding & de-coding Numerical Operations Symbolic Operations Trends Space Orientation Space Visualization Venn Diagrams Drawing inferences Punched hole/ pattern-folding & un-folding Figural Pattern- folding and completion, Indexing Address matching Date & city matching Classification of centre codes/ roll numbers Small & Capital letters/ numbers coding, decoding and classification Embedded Figures Critical thinking Emotional Intelligence Social Intelligence, etc Quantitative Aptitude Computation of whole numbers Decimals Fractions and relationships between numbers Percentage Ratio and Proportion Square roots Averages Interest Profit & Loss Discount Partnership Business Mixture and Alligation Time and distance Time & work Basic algebraic identities of School Algebra and Elementary surds Graphs of Linear Equations Triangle and its various kinds of centres Congruence and similarity of triangles Circle and its chords Tangents, angles subtended by chords of a circle Common tangents to two or more circles, Triangle Quadrilaterals Regular Polygons Circle Right Prism Right Circular Cone Right Circular Cylinder, Sphere Hemispheres Rectangular Parallelepiped Regular Right Pyramid with triangular or square base Trigonometric ratio Degree and Radian Measures Standard Identities Complementary angles Heights and Distances Histogram Frequency polygon Bar diagram & Pie chart. English Fill in the blanks Verbal Ability Reading Comprehension Cloze Test Tenses Rules Vocabulary Active and Passive Voice Para jumbles Multiple Meaning /Error Spotting Error Correction Paragraph Completion Sentence Completion, etc General Knowledge and General Awareness Current Affairs Sports Awards and Honours Important Dates Books and Authors Entertainment Scientific Research, etc.

SSC CPO PET/PST Physical Tests 2023

The candidates shortlisted in Paper-1 will be called for the PET and PST rounds. Along with the SSC CPO syllabus and exam pattern, aspirants must also check the Physical Standard Test and Physical Endurance Test (PET) requirements for male and female candidates, as given below.

Physical Standard Test (for all Posts)

The SSC CPO physical standard test requirements for male and female candidates are given below:

Category of candidates Height (in cm) Chest (in cm) Unexpanded Expanded Male candidates 170 80 85 Candidates belonging to Hill areas of Garhwal, Kumaon, Himachal Pradesh, Gorkhas, Dogras, Marathas, Kashmir Valley, Leh & Ladakh regions, North-Eastern States and Sikkim 165 80 85 All candidates belonging to Scheduled Tribes 162.5 77 82 Female candidates 157 - - Female candidates belonging to Hill areas of Garhwal, Kumaon, Himachal Pradesh, Gorkhas, Dogras, Marathas, Kashmir Valley, Leh & Ladakh regions, NorthEastern States and Sikkim 155 - - All female candidates belonging to Scheduled Tribes 154 - -

Physical Endurance Test (PET)

The SSC CPO physical endurance test requirements for male and female candidates are given below.

For male candidates 100 metre race in 16 seconds 1.6 km race in 6.5 minutes Long Jump: 3.65 metre in 3 chances High Jump: 1.2 metre in 3 chances Shot put (16 Lbs): 4.5 metre in 3 chances For female candidates 100 metre race in 18 seconds 800 metre race in 4 minutes Long Jump: 2.7 metre in 3 chances High Jump: 0.9 metre in 3 chances.

SSC CPO Paper 2 Syllabus 2023

The SSC CPO Paper II syllabus comprises one section, i.e., English Language and Comprehension. The questions in this section will assess the candidate’s understanding and knowledge of the English Language. Check the subject-wise SSC CPO syllabus PDF for Paper II discussed below:

Error recognition

Filling in the blanks (using verbs, prepositions, articles, etc.)

Vocabulary

Spellings

Grammar

Sentence Structure

Synonyms, Antonyms

Sentence Completion

Phrases and Idiomatic use of words

Comprehension, etc

SSC CPO Syllabus 2023: Exam Pattern

The SSC CPO selection process comprises various stages, i.e., Paper-I, Physical Standard Test (PST)/Physical Endurance Test (PET), Paper II, and Detailed Medical Examination (DME). Questions in Paper I & Paper II will be of Objective Multiple Choice Type. The medium of the question paper will be Hindi and English in Parts-I, II, and III of Paper-I. There shall be a negative marking of 0.25 marks for each incorrect answer in Paper-I & Paper-II. Check the detailed SSC CPO exam pattern 2023 for Paper I, Paper II, and PET/PST are shared below.

SSC CPO Paper 1 Exam Pattern

The SSC CPO exam pattern for Paper I comprises four sections i.e., General Intelligence and Reasoning, General Knowledge and General Awareness, Quantitative Aptitude, and English Comprehension. Check SSC CPO Paper I Exam Pattern elaborated below:

SSC CPO Paper I Exam Pattern 2023 Part Subject Number of Questions Maximum Marks Time Duration I General Intelligence and Reasoning 50 50 2 Hours II General Knowledge and General Awareness 50 50 III Quantitative Aptitude 50 50 IV English Comprehension 50 50

Note:

The SSC CPO Delhi Police/CAPF SI Paper I shall be held in online mode.

The questions in the written exam will be in a multiple-choice-based format.

As per the marking scheme one mark shall be awarded for a correct answer and a negative marking of 0.25 marks is applicable for the wrong answers.

The SSC CPO Delhi Police/CAPF SI paper is going to be set in Hindi and English language.

SSC CPO Paper 2 Exam Pattern 2023

The SSC CPO Paper II exam pattern comprises one section i.e., English Language and Comprehension. Check SSC CPO Paper II Exam Pattern elaborated below.

Subject Number of Questions Maximum Marks Time Duration English language & Comprehension 200 200 2 hours

Note

The SSC CPO Delhi Police/CAPF SI Paper II shall be held in online mode.

The questions in the written exam will be in a multiple-choice-based format.

As per the marking scheme, one mark shall be awarded for a correct answer and a negative marking of 0.25 marks is applicable for the wrong answers.

SSC CPO Detailed Medical Examination (DME)

The last phase of the SSC CPO Delhi Police/CAPF SI examination is going to be a medical test. In this round, the successful candidates will be asked to prove their medical fitness for the final appointment. The candidates will be examined by the Medical Officer of the CAPFs or any other Medical Officer or Assistant Surgeon belonging to Grade-I of any Central/ State Govt hospital or dispensary.

Those who qualify for the profile of Sub Inspector will be required to qualify for the obstacle test the detail of which is mentioned below.

Jumping over the Vertical Board

Holding the rope on jumping from the Board

Tarzan Swing

Jumping on the Horizontal Board

Parallel Rope

Monkey Crawl

Vertical Rope

Best Books for SSC CPO Syllabus 2023

Candidates should refer to the expert-recommended SSC CPO books based on the latest trends and curriculum. The right books and online learning resources will help them to learn topics specified in the SSC CPO syllabus and boost their chances of qualifying for the exam. The list of best SSC CPO exam books is discussed below:

SSC CPO Books 2023 Subject Book Name English Comprehension Objective General English by SP Bakshi General Knowledge and General Awareness Lucent’s General Knowledge Quantitative Aptitude Quantitative Aptitude for Competitive Examination by RS Aggarwal General Intelligence and Reasoning A Modern Approach to Verbal and Non-Verbal Reasoning by RS Aggarwal

Along with the SSC CPO syllabus, candidates must be familiar with the SSC CPO exam pattern to know about the paper pattern, number of questions, maximum marks, and marking scheme defined by the commission. As per the past 5 year’s exam analysis, it is reported that the questions asked in the SSC CPO exam were of moderate level. Thus, candidates must understand the SSC CPO syllabus and devise a study schedule accordingly.