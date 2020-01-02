SSC GD Constable 2019 Medical Exam Admit Card Released @crpf.gov.in: DME from 9 Jan to 13 Feb 2020

SSC GD Constable 2018-19 Detailed Medical Examination (DME) Dates have been officially announced recently and the Medical Exam will be conducted from 9th January to 13th February 2020 for both Male and Female Candidates by CAPFs - CRPF, BSF, CISF, SSB, ITBP, AR, NIA & SSF. On 31st December 2019, SSC declared the GD Constable 2019 PET/PST Revised Result which states that total 1,95,104 candidates including 1,64,002 Male candidates and 31,102 Female Candidates have been shortlisted for the Detailed Medical Examination (DME) Round (including 19,734 additional candidates (Female-8,588 and Male-11,146)). Let’s look at the Detailed Medical Exam (DME) Schedule and Direct link to download the admit card:

SSC GD Constable 2018-19 Detailed Medical Examination (DME) Admit Card

The venue and schedule of Detailed Medical Examination (DME) is being decided by the Nodal CAPF, i.e., CRPF. Call letters to the candidates, who have now been qualified for the DME, have been uploaded on the official website i.e. http://crpf.gov.in. Candidates need to fill the details like Username, Password and Captcha Code to Login. Below is the direct link to download the Admit Card for SSC GD Constable 2018-19 Detailed Medical Examination (DME):

SSC GD Constable 2018-19: Documents required during Detailed Medical examination (DME)

Candidates must bring the below Documents for checking during DME for by the Board of Officers:

Printed copy of E-Admit card at the time of DME. (Candidates will not be permitted for DME without Admit Card.) As the vacancies have been allotted to the concerned States/ UTs, candidates are required to submit Domicile/ Permanent Residential Certificate of the State/ UT indicated by them in the online Application Form. Matriculation/ Secondary Examination Certificate to prove age, name and educational qualification. Certificate from serving defense personnel in the format prescribed at Annexure-IV of the notice. Undertaking in the format prescribed in Annexure-V from Ex-Servicemen candidates regarding completion of engagement in Armed Forces. Caste Certificate in the format prescribed at Annexure-VI and VII of the notice from the candidates seeking reservation/ age relaxation. Certificate from candidates who wish to avail relaxation in height/ chest measurement as prescribed in Annexure-VIII of the notice. Certificate from District Collector/ District Magistrate in respect of dependent applicants of riot victims as mentioned in category 04/ 05/ 06 under Para-4 (B) of the Notice. Nativity/ Identity Certificate by West Pakistani Refugee in the format prescribed at Annexure-XIV of the notice.

SSC GD Constable 2018-19: Detailed Medical Examination (DME) from 9th Jan to 13th Feb 2020

As per the official notification released by CRPF and SSC, the Detailed Medical Examination (DME) for SSC GD Constable 2018-19 recruitment will be conducted from 9th January to 13th February 2020 for both Male and Female Candidates by CAPFs - CRPF, BSF, CISF, SSB, ITBP, AR, NIA & SSF. The purpose of medical examination is to ensure that medically fit candidates are accepted into the CAPFs. The selected candidates will be medically examined by the Medical Boards constituted by the CAPFs to assess their physical and medical fitness.

On 16th December 2019, SSC revised the total number of vacancies for the GD Constable 2018-19 Recruitment and increased it to 60210 Vacancies. Candidates must remember that the final selection under CAPF Departments would be made on the basis of candidate’s performance in all three phases - Computer Based Examination (CBE), Physical Efficiency Test (PET)/ Physical Standard Test (PST) and Detailed Medical Examination (DME).

