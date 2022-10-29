SSC GD Constable 2022 Eligibility Criteria: Check Age Limit, Educational Qualification, Physical Standards

SSC GD Constable Eligibility 2022: The Staff Selection Commission has released the SSC GD Constable Eligibility Criteria along with the detailed notification on the official website. As per the latest update, the commission will conduct an open competitive examination for recruitment to the Constable (General Duty) posts in January 2023.

All interested and eligible candidates need to ensure that they satisfy the SSC GD Constable eligibility criteria before filling out the application form. The application window link will be active from October 27 to November 30 only on the official portal.

Candidates who will fulfill all the age criteria, educational qualifications, and other factors will only be eligible to appear for GD Constable recruitment 2022. The candidates will be selected for the post based on their performance in Computer Based Exam, Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Physical Standard Test (PST), Medical Examination, and Document Verification. Check out this space to get familiar with the SSC GD Constable eligibility criteria in a detailed manner.

SSC GD Constable 2022 Important Dates

Mentioned below are the important dates for SSC GD Constable recruitment for the candidates aspiring for the upcoming exam.

Events Dates SSC GD Constable Application Dates 27-10-2022 to 30-11-2022 Last date for generation of offline Challan 30-11-2022 Last date for making online fee payment 01-12-2022 Last date for payment through Challan 01-12-2022 SSC GD Constable Computer Based Test January 2023

SSC GD Constable 2022 Age Limit

The age of candidates must be between 18-23 years as of 01-01-2023 to be considered eligible to appear for the upcoming GD constable recruitment. However, there shall be age relaxation on the upper age limit of the reserved categories as shared below:

Categories Age Relaxation SC/ ST 5 years OBC 3 years Ex-Servicemen 3 years after deduction of the military service rendered from the actual age as on the date of reckoning. Children and dependent of victims killed in the 1984 riots or communal riots of 2002 in Gujarat (Unreserved) 5 years Children and dependent of victims killed in the 1984 riots or communal riots of 2002 in Gujarat (OBC) 8 years Children and dependent of victims killed in the 1984 riots or communal riots of 2002 in Gujarat (SC/ ST) 10 years

Note: Candidates need to produce their caste/category certificate to claim for the reservation facility prescribed for the reserved categories.

SSC GD Constable 2022 Educational Qualification

The SSC GD Constable Educational Qualification criteria will be as follows:

The candidates should have passed Matriculation or the 10th Class Exam from a recognized Board/ University.

Candidates who do not possess the required educational qualification as of the stipulated date will not be considered eligible and must not apply.

SSC GD Constable 2022 NationalThe candidate

Candidate must be a citizen of India. The vacancies provided in CAPFs & AR are state/UT/area wise hence a candidate must produce their domicile/ PRC against his state/ UT.

SSC GD Constable 2022 Physical Standard Test

The Physical Standards for the GD Constable posts are as follows:

Height

Male: cm cms

Female: 157 cms

The Relaxed standard of height for a few categories of candidates is given below:

Category Male (Cms) Female (Cms) All candidates belonging to Scheduled Tribes 162.5 150.0 All Scheduled Tribe candidates of North Eastern States (NE States) 157.0 147.5 All Scheduled Tribe candidates of Left Wing Extremism affected districts 160.0 147.5 Candidates falling in the categories of Garhwalis, Kumaonis, Dogras, Marathas and candidates belonging to the States/ UTs of Assam, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh 165.0 155.0 Candidates hailing from the North-Eastern States of Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim and Tripura 162.5 152.5 Candidates hailing from Gorkha Territorial Administration (GTA) comprising of the three Sub-Divisions of Darjeeling District namely Darjeeling, Kalimpong and Kurseong and includes the following “Mouzas” Sub-Division of these Districts : (1)Lohagarh Tea Garden (2) Lohagarh Forest (3) Rangmohan (4) Barachenga (5) Panighata (6) Chota Adalpur (7) Paharu (8) Sukna Forest (9) Sukna Part-I (10) Pantapati Forest-I (11) Mahanadi Forest (12) Champasari Forest (13) Salbari Chhatpart-II (14) Sitong Forest (15) Sivoke Hill Forest (16) Sivoke Forest (17) ChhotaChenga (18) Nipania 157.0 152.5

Chest

The Male candidates should satisfy the following standards of chest measurement:

Un-expanded: 80 cms

Minimum expansion: 5 cms

The relaxed standard of chest measurement for a few categories of candidates is given below:

Category Relaxation for Unexpanded (cms) Minimum Expansion (cms) All candidates belonging to Scheduled Tribes 76 5 Candidates falling in the categories of Garhwalis, Kumaonis, Dogras, Marathas and candidates belonging to the States/ UTs of Assam, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh 78 5 Candidates hailing from North-Eastern States of Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tripura and Gorkha Territorial Administration (GTA) 77 5

Weight

The weight will be proportionate to height and age as per medical standards.

SSC GD Constable 2022 Reservation Criteria

No details on the seat reservation for reserved category candidates announced yet. However, a candidate scoring the certain cut-off marks will be shortlisted for the next stage i.e. PET/ PST. The category-wise qualifying marks to ace the SSC GD Constable exam is as follows:

Category Minimum Qualifying Marks UR 30% OBC/EWS 25% All other categories 20%

Candidates must fulfill all the SSC GD Constable Eligibility Criteria before applying for the post. If they fail to do so, then it will directly lead to the cancellation of their candidature.